Letter: Says who?

Reading Whitney Williams’ Dec. 26 “Talk of the Town” makes one wonder who really is behind the recall effort of Mayor Phil Goode. Williams makes a number of very specific (and not yet publicized by the city) assertions about AED. Where is she getting her detailed information?

The AED development agreement was the subject of two Prescott City Council executive (confidential) sessions in November (7 and 28) where the agenda states the council would “consider the city’s position and instruct its attorneys and necessary staff” regarding negotiations. Was open meeting law violated with disclosure of confidential executive session discussions? Or is Williams getting her information elsewhere, which raises the question, who is really behind this recall effort?

Deborah Thalasitis

Prescott