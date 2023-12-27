Leading Las Vegas Strip attraction has a new problem

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Leading Las Vegas Strip attraction has a new problem

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 5:49 p.m.

Building something that stands out on the Las Vegas Strip takes a massive investment.

A store that might be a big draw in a local mall — like the Vegas Strip Hershey Chocolate World or the similarly enormous M&M Las Vegas — is merely ordinary in Las Vegas. On a street that contains an Eiffel Tower and a Statue of Liberty, building anything that impresses tourists is simply hard.

Related: Las Vegas Strip casinos double down on unpopular pricing move

That challenge is even harder when it's not just attractions like the Bellagio Fountains or the soon-to-be-defunct Mirage Volcano, but also the resort casinos themselves. 

Whether its the gaudy gold of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report, the sheer grandeur of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Palace, or the over-the-top nature of MGM's Luxor, a shiny take on an Egyptian pyramid, the Strip offers nothing but oversized excess.

The bar for new attractions thus has been set very high and even a huge new resort featuring massive LED displays, like Resorts World International, has been met with more of a "that's nice" than a "wow." So that makes what Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) - Get Free Report has accomplished with its Las Vegas Sphere incredibly impressive.

For about $2.3 billion, roughly a billion more than budgeted, Sphere Entertainment has built something that demands people pay attention. The Sphere instantly became more than a concert/event venue: It's a giant globe covered in 1.2 million LED "pucks" that light up its surface allowing for truly impressive displays (and ad placements).

Image source&colon MSG Sphere Las Vegas

The Sphere hits a small problem        

Sphere has been an unqualified success in a number of ways. It has transformed the Las Vegas skyline and become an attraction that any Strip visitor has to see. It has also hosted a run of mostly sold-out U2 shows as its first residency.

On Dec. 26, however, Las Vegas Locally, a popular X (formerly Twitter) account, posted pictures of the Sphere with a bright white spot. The post contained the text: "A mysterious crack has appeared on the surface of the Sphere.”

An investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, however, showed that it was not a crack, but a small section of the LED pucks had stopped functioning.

A spokesperson for Sphere told the paper that the venue did not incur any structural damage,

It was a small problem that was noticeable, but did not have a meaningful impact on the operations of Sphere or any of its shows. 

It did show, however, that even after its construction costs, Sphere will face significant operating challenges as it's a unique venue based at least partly on cutting-edge display technology.

What's next for the Las Vegas Sphere?

While Ultimate Fighting Championship has booked the venue for a fight card, the biggest challenge facing Sphere has been how to book artists for residencies in a huge venue that requires expensive, unique shows. 

Sphere held 17,500 fans for U2's shows, and not many artists have fanbases large enough to sell out a venue that size for more than a few shows.

Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum, which hosts residencies from Adele, Garth Brooks, and Rod Stewart, has 4,300 seats. Dolby Live, which features Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, is larger at 5,200 seats.

Many of the acts that could sell out the Sphere for an extended run are big enough to consistently sell out multiple nights at a stadium. Taylor Swift, for example, could headline Sphere, as could BTS, but it makes more sense for them to bring their shows around the world to their fans.

Sphere has been rumored to have had discussions with the Eagles, who are on a never-ending final tour, and a handful of other acts, but no second residency has been announced. 

During the company's fourth-quarter-earnings call, CEO James Dolan pointed out that the venue would host more than concerts. 

"In addition to The Sphere Experience, we plan to host a wide variety of event types, including concert residencies," he said. "...We expect to announce additional residencies shortly, which are slated to take place later this fiscal year."

As yet that has not happened and no second residency has been signed. 

The Sphere Experience opened in October. It features as a series of exhibits that "chronicle technology's impact on the development of view and potential," Dolan said. 

"...It will then continue in the main venue bowl where guests will be fully immersed in a multisensory cinematic journey from Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky."

Discuss trade ideas with Hedge Fund Managers and experienced Day Traders. Get Real Money Pro now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: