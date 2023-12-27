Lane Kiffin Shares Why Current Transfer Portal Recruiting Calendar Is ‘Terrible’

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lane Kiffin Shares Why Current Transfer Portal Recruiting Calendar Is ‘Terrible’

Dan Lyons
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:56 p.m.

College football’s current recruiting calendar barely resembles the sport’s traditional cycle. In 2017, the sport instituted a largely popular change with the December “early signing period,” giving players a chance to finish their recruitments nearly two months before February’s National Signing Day. 

The advent of the transfer portal has created a recruiting cycle crunch, however, putting some of the most important days of the calendar in the middle of bowl season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built a strong program during this tumultuous era, but that doesn’t mean he likes how the sport’s recruiting calendar is organized. Ahead of the Rebels’ Peach Bowl showdown with Penn State on Saturday, he went into detail about how disruptive the current system can be for a program.

Kiffin has thrived during this year’s recruiting cycle, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t a fan of the calendar.

Dale Zanine&solUSA TODAY Sports

“We’re actually kind of, finally, to a normal part now, where today’s Tuesday and we actually play on a Saturday,” Kiffin said Tuesday, during his press conference for the bowl game. “So it’s a normal week for us. We’re just in a hotel in a different city.”

“Previous to this, it’s been a little chaotic with not just recruiting and flying around, trying to get back for practice, a lot of assistant coaches not at the practices,” he continued. “But then, dealing with the portal, going to other universities to see kids and dealing with keeping our own kids.

“So, again, it’s a terrible system. No other—I wouldn’t think any other sports, professional sports, have ever set up a system where free agency starts while the season is still going,” Kiffin added. “So it really makes no sense. You can leave, you can stay, you can go other places, coaches can call you and our season is still going.”

“It would be like before the NFC or AFC playoffs start in a couple weeks, all of a sudden, hey, free agency the week before opens,” he said. “So you can start recruiting other people’s players and fly them on trips and get them to transfer. So really, in a really bad system.” 

Kiffin may not like the system, but he thrived within it in late 2023. Ole Miss has one of the top incoming transfer classes in the country, bringing in talented players from a slew of top programs, including SEC rivals Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Peach Bowl between Ole Miss and Penn State kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: