Kevin Durant has 18th career triple-double, Suns beat Rockets 129-113 to end losing streak

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Kevin Durant has 18th career triple-double, Suns beat Rockets 129-113 to end losing streak
NBA

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) is fouled during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) is fouled during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 10:44 p.m.

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists for his 18th career triple-double, helping the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Durant was 9 of 16 from the field and also had two steals and a block in Phoenix's first road victory since Nov. 26. The Suns improved to 15-15.

"It was amazing to get back on the winning side," Durant said. "It sucks losing. Having a tough stretch in the NBA is one of the worst feelings you can have, regardless of how many games we play in a season."

Eric Gordon matched Durant with 27 points in his first game back in Houston since being traded in February. He scored 17 points in the Suns' 43-point second quarter en route to a 73-55 halftime lead. Devin Booker added 20 points, and Grayson Allen had 16.

"It was great to be back here," Gordon said. "I had a lot of good memories and a lot of fun here and it was a major turning point in my career, coming to Houston, and tonight, we did what we're supposed to do."

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 24 points, and Jalen Green added 23 with a season-high six 3-pointers. The Rockets are 15-14.

"(Green) was aggressive," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. "Hunting his shots, looking at the basket more aggressively, getting downhill, and just making the right reads. With their big (playing) back he got some easy ones early on and it snowballed from there

Phoenix shot 76% in the second quarter to push its lead to 20, and 12 was the closest the Rockets would get in the second half. Durant scored or got the assist on 10 of their 16 baskets.

"Kevin just got into an aggressive mode to score or pass," Suns coach Frank Vogel said. "Taking the ball in the backcourt, running a high volume of pick and rolls and just being aggressive. He really led us during that stretch."

Jabari Smith Jr scored nine points for Houston before leaving in the third quarter because of a sprained left ankle sprain. A night earlier, the Rockets lost Dillon Brooks to an oblique strain, which forced him to miss a game for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: