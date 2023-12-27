Jason Kelce Had Awkward Moment After Bashing Travis Kelce’s Christmas Gifts to Teammates

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jason Kelce Had Awkward Moment After Bashing Travis Kelce’s Christmas Gifts to Teammates

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:54 p.m.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce released the latest episode of their hit podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday and the two brothers once again showed why so many fans love hearing them talk about anything and everything each week as they couldn’t stop laughing over an awkward moment about Christmas gifts. 

This all happened when Travis Kelce told his older brother that he got his fellow Kansas City Chiefs tight ends specially made velour suits. Jason Kelce then explained that he doesn’t like velour suits because of the way they make him feel. 

That’s when things took a hilarious turn. Check this out: 

Well this is awkward 💀 @Uncrustables

NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/1oW0JJ50Cg pic.twitter.com/d9aV2LTC8A

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 27, 2023

Too good.

Fans loved it: 

"if it's from you i'll like it" HAHAHA big bro behavior https://t.co/CyhiAqmHjF

— nanaosaki (@nanaosaki1997) December 27, 2023

HAHAHAHAA THE BEST https://t.co/e5PJxaXJLz

— daisy jones ☮︎⋆𓍊𓋼⟡˙⋆✌︎︎ (@vousmevoyzezx) December 27, 2023

Now we need Jason to pull up next game in his Velour suit and flip flops. https://t.co/2RynlR8uuZ

— Brooke 🦅⛵️⚓️🐗 (@brookied820) December 27, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/97c8ZDrArh

— 🌱💕 (@fullyhilled) December 27, 2023

💀😂 https://t.co/8scLxeEpkn

— Jordan Small (@jols98) December 27, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: