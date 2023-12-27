Jason Kelce Had Awkward Moment After Bashing Travis Kelce’s Christmas Gifts to Teammates

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce released the latest episode of their hit podcast, New Heights, on Wednesday and the two brothers once again showed why so many fans love hearing them talk about anything and everything each week as they couldn’t stop laughing over an awkward moment about Christmas gifts.

This all happened when Travis Kelce told his older brother that he got his fellow Kansas City Chiefs tight ends specially made velour suits. Jason Kelce then explained that he doesn’t like velour suits because of the way they make him feel.

That’s when things took a hilarious turn. Check this out:

Too good.

Fans loved it:

