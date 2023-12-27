OFFERS
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest 'Love in Action' is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Wednesday, Dec. 27
Ja Morant Responds Amid Heavy Criticism for Celebration in Grizzlies’ Win Over Pelicans

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 10:01 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant faced heavy scrutiny following a celebration after a big dunk during Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. While Morant celebrated by dancing toward the crowd, some people on social media believed he was miming shooting fake guns.

The moment came just four games after Morant’s return from a 25-game suspension that stemmed from the Grizzlies guard showing guns on Instagram Live twice. But on Wednesday, a few responses to the controversy picked up steam, pointing to the fact that Morant was not pretending to wave guns, but instead doing a popular dance in New Orleans, as seen below.

For the love of God…Ja Morant wasn’t doing air pistols or a bazooka. He was doing a NEW ORLEANS dance in NEW ORLEANS.

Folks gotta chill. The locals there new exactly what it was. https://t.co/x9sYG6Gtv5 pic.twitter.com/x7IJojODfY

— Kev (@Kev_Twit901) December 27, 2023

Late Tuesday night, Morant’s responded, signaling that this was exactly what he was doing after the dunk.

you gotta rock ya hips 😂🕺🏽 https://t.co/A7Y6Cvxng0

— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 27, 2023

As for Morant’s return to the court, he was named the Western Conference player of the week following his return and has led to the Grizzlies to four consecutive wins. Morant has averaged 28.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field.

