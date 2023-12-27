Incredible Contract Detail Highlights How Much Broncos Will Owe Russell Wilson If He’s Released

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Incredible Contract Detail Highlights How Much Broncos Will Owe Russell Wilson If He’s Released

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:33 p.m.

The Denver Broncos appear set to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson, barring something major changing ahead of the 2024 NFL offseason. Denver will bench Wilson for the season’s final two games in favor of Jarrett Stidham, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed, signaling the expectation that a new face will likely be under center next season.

Following this news, the hot-button topic immediately became Wilson’s contract, as he signed a five-year, $245 million extension when landing with Denver. And to show just how drastically bad that deal could be, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame highlighted that if Wilson doesn’t play with the Broncos next season, it’d mean he didn’t take a single snap under his new deal.

The Broncos aren't wrong for benching Wilson to make sure he passes a physical, but man, that's one of the worst trades/contracts in NFL history.

Consider this ... Wilson signed a five-year, $245M extension upon his arrival in Denver.

He never played a down on it.

— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 27, 2023

That’s an eye-opening detail to process during this situation, and it leads into the topic of how much the team will owe Wilson if they choose to release him. As Spotrac explained, regardless of whether Denver opted to make Wilson a pre-March 17 or post-June 1 release, the numbers add up to a staggering $85 million.

A Pre March 17th release for Russell Wilson would mean $85M of dead cap ($39M cash) in 2024.

Designating him a Post June 1st release means a $35.4M hit in 2024 ($39M cash), & a $49.6M dead cap hit for 2025.

Either way - this would be an unprecedented release.

— Spotrac (@spotrac) December 27, 2023

The coming weeks will provide plenty of speculation and discussion about the futures of both the Broncos and Wilson. But if this situation plays out the way that it appears to be going, it’s hard to debate that this deal won’t go down as one of the worst in NFL history.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: