Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds

In the three years since a global pandemic wreaked havoc on schools across the country, the federal government pumped billions of dollars in federal emergency aid to help education leaders with unexpected expenses related to the crisis.

Three waves of funding were distributed to help with everything from the cost of unbudgeted cleaning and sanitation equipment, computer technology and Internet access, transportation and education staffing targeted to mitigate learning losses due to at-home learning options required due to mandated school closings and various periods of student quarantine. All of the aid was to be one-time expenses, with some financial flexibility to offer districts a chance to implement some innovative education strategies in the aftermath of what all educators agrees was a strain on their students, faculty, staff and communities.

In the Humboldt Unified School District, the three pools of funds with designated dates of expenditure total over $16.8 million; the first two distributions of $1.16 million and $4.8 million were all dispersed as of September. The bulk of those dollars was to purchase needed equipment and staffing to help close the learning gaps that occurred both during and in the aftermath of the pandemic crisis, according to district leaders.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, district Director of Federal Grants and School Improvement Kate Johansen reviewed all three of the federal grants, officially titled the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). While each grant had certain criteria for use, Johansen said districts were offered some flexibility based on each one’s particular needs.

The first HUSD grant was primarily devoted to equipping families with the equipment needed so students could participate in remote learning lessons and the district could purchase the materials needed to properly clean and provide proper sanitation on its campuses once students and faculty returned to their buildings. That grant also was used to help pay for substitute teachers. The second grant was used primarily to upgrade transportation, with the purchase of eight new buses as well as money for upgrades to heating and air conditioning systems across the 10-campus district. The grant also enabled the district to offer a 2 percent all-district employee pay increase given the additional workloads created for all during the pandemic; additional staff to assist with attendance issues and professional development opportunities related to academic achievement, Johansen said.

The largest amount of funding, ESSER III, which must be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024, is one that required 20% of dollars invested to assist with student learning loss, including additional staff to provide interventions and enrichment as well as adding before- and after-school programs to assist students with their academic progress. The grant has also been able to support the purchase of interactive technology for classrooms throughout the district as well as 3,500 Chromebooks and 650 tablets, Johansen said. These funds are also assisting with the district’s personalized learning initiative, including furnishings suited to those endeavors.

At this time, Johansen said about 70% of the third grant has been expended, with the remaining 30% obligated based on district priorities.

As this will be the last year for these dollars, Johansen said she will continue to seek additional federal grants to give district administrators more leverage on maintaining certain staffing positions and programs that they may wish to continue into the future.

Board member Suzie Roth commended Johansen for the thorough review, and all of the work to understand the rules of how to best use these dollars for the ultimate benefit of the district’s more than 5,500 students.

With one-time federal money, Roth said the district certainly was not able to do everything it might have wanted to do, but clearly strived to spread the dollars where they were needed most.

Board President Richard Adler echoed that sentiment.

HUSD’s leadership did yeoman’s work determining how best to leverage those dollars to do the most good for the entire educational community; people, technology, academic needs and transportation, Adler said. He said he “can’t imagine” any better choices for those dollars.

“I like how we prioritized our funds,” Roth concluded.

At the same meeting, the board also hailed the efforts of the district’s new Purchasing Director Jeannette Arntzen for chasing down much-needed capital dollars from the state Facilities Division to upgrade facilities in the district. Beyond some $7 million last year and $2 million for a new heating and cooling system at Bradshaw Mountain High School, Arntzen was able to secure just about $1.6 million for other heating and cooling-related projects at Bradshaw Mountain High, Mountain View Elementary, Lake Valley Elementary and Coyote Springs Elementary schools.

Arntzen’s success in securing state grant funds for these expensive, one-time facility improvements is such that she recently hosted other district leaders for a workshop related to the process of applying and obtaining these types of grants.

“Imagine if we had to pay for all these projects? We couldn’t do it,” Roth said.

