Hugh Jackman and Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Put on United Front for Somber Update

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 3:31 p.m.

A few months after they officially announced their split, Hugh Jackman and ex Deborra-Lee Furness reunited to release a somber statement regarding a personal loss.

The former couple posted an Instagram Story after the death of their dear friend Bill Granger, who was a chef and restauranteur. Jackman and Furness wrote, "We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring."

"We will miss his friendship most of all. Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny. Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh," the statement concluded.

Jackman and Furness, who separated in September after 27 years of marriage, appeared to have been quite close with the late Australian chef. Granger passed away on Dec. 25 at the age of 54. 

The news was announced by his family on Instagram, noting that he died in a hospital near the family's current home in London, with his wife and kids by his side. The statement did not mention a cause of death.

Many other celebrities, both within the food industry and outside of it, shared dedications and messages of support after hearing about Granger's death.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote of Granger, "what a guy he was …. a wonderful human, kind calm soul….i admired everything he represented in food," while Gwyneth Paltrow commented, "Oh my goodness, this is so heartbreaking! Love to you all❤️."

Jackman and Furness announced their separation on Sept. 15, writing in a public statement, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Since then, Jackman has been seen exploring nature in his downtime and he even made an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game with pal Ryan Reynolds.

Next, The Way They Were: All About Hugh Jackman’s Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness Before Their Split

