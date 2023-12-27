Higher rents are associated with higher mortality rates

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Higher rents are associated with higher mortality rates

Dan Weil
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 8:34 p.m.

Is high rent hazardous to your health? A new study by Princeton University sociologists and Census Bureau analysts indicates that it may well be.

The study appears in the January issue of Social Science & Medicine.

As for the numbers, someone whose rent totaled 50% of his/her income in 2000 was 9% more likely to die over the next 20 years than someone shelling out 30% of his/her income for rent, the study says.

Those who paid 70% of their income for rent had it even worse, showing a 12% higher likelihood of death than those forking over 30%.

We’re constantly reminded of ways in which poor people’s health is threatened more than the rich – from tainted drinking water to lack of access to high-quality medical care.

The Silver Lining for Rents

When it comes to rents at least, there is some good news. In November, the median U.S. rent fell year over year for the seventh month in a row — 0.6% for studio to two bedroom properties, according to Realtor.com.

The median rent of $1,717 dipped $12, or 0.7%, from October. Unfortunately that rent was only $59, or 3.3%, below the record level of $1,776 in July 2022. And it was $313, or 22.3%, higher than the pre-pandemic level four years earlier.

Still, “renters are finally catching a break,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist of real estate brokerage Redfin. “Better deals are easier to come by because landlords are doling out concessions and rents have started falling in a meaningful way.”

Rising Supply

In addition, “rising supply means renters have more good options to choose from,” he said. “With homeownership so expensive, renting has started to lose its stigma.”

Not everyone expects the positive trend to continue, however. “Permits for new construction are lower, which means that the boom in supply that has brought rents down in some markets will likely slow in 2024, which could put upward pressure on rents again,” Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, a real estate information service, told USA Today.

The seasonally-adjusted annual rate of residential building permits dropped 2.5% in November to 1.46 million from 1.5 million in October. That includes single-family homes and apartment buildings.

So it’s hard to know exactly which way rents are headed.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: