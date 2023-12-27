Heidi Klum Bares It All While Sunbathing on a Beach to End the Year

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Heidi Klum Bares It All While Sunbathing on a Beach to End the Year

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 5:55 p.m.

After enjoying a fun Christmas with glitz and glam with her husband, Tom KaulitzHeidi Klum took off for a nice vacation, with the model showing it all off in a new video.

Klum shared a clip to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 26, with the 50-year-old lying down on a towel on the beach as the sun shined down on her. She wore thin black bikini bottoms and nothing on top, covering herself with her hand and arm as she flaunted her figure. 

In the clip, Klum panned up to her face to reveal her bare-faced beauty as her hair fanned out on the towel. Someone who was likely her husband sat next to her, wearing bright yellow shorts with little Mickey Mouses all over them. She added an emoji, "😎," in the caption, writing nothing else. 

Klum also shared a short video on Wednesday, Dec. 27, of the view from where she and Kaulitz went for a hike, with the expansive ocean in front of them as Klum smiled in a trendy outfit and big sunglasses. "What a beautiful beautiful day 😎🙏🏻❤️," she wrote. 

The couple appears to be in St. Barts, as shortly before her bare beach clip, Klum also revealed a glam look from the trip, with the mother of four wearing a strapless glittery dress with an extreme slit up the left side. She even recorded a runway walk in the look. 

Klum and Kaulitz shared a night that included delicious-looking drinks and what seemed to be a fun dinner, with someone cooking table-side as the waves splashed in the background. 

It's unclear how long the two will be in St. Barts, but Klum has some time off to relax before the next season of America's Got Talent.

Next: Heidi Klum Aggressively Smooches Husband Tom Kaulitz in Playful Video

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: