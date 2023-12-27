‘Connections’ Hints and Answers for NYT's Tricky Word Game on Wednesday, December 27

Spoilers ahead! We've warned you. We mean it. Read no further until you really want some clues or you've completely given up and want the answers ASAP. Get ready for all of the NYT 'Connections’ hints and answers for #199 on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Connections game on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 New York Times

If you've been having trouble with any of the connections or words in Wednesday's puzzle, you're not alone and these hints should definitely help you out. Plus, I'll reveal the answers further down.



Hints About the NYT Connections Categories on Wednesday, December 27

1. Something that might carry with it a deeper meaning

2. What you might see before a name

3. Different types of artistic endeavors

4. They can share the same second word

Ready for the answers? Scroll below this image (the image that represents your very appreciated patience!).

Connections Game Answers for Wednesday, December 27, 2023:

1. INDICATION OF THINGS TO COME: MESSAGE, OMEN, SIGN, WARNING

2. NAME PREFIXES: GEN, MS., PROF, REV

3. ART MEDIUMS: CHARCOAL, INK, PAINT, PASTEL

4. ______ PEPPER: BELL, BLACK, DR, GHOST

How'd you do?

Did You Miss a Few Days? Let's Catch You Up With Recent Connections Answers