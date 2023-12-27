OFFERS
Broncos’ Russell Wilson Trade Looks Even Worse After Massive Wednesday Report on QB’s Job

Joseph Salvador
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:30 p.m.

It appears that the Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos is coming to an end after it has been reported that the team is sitting him in final two games of the season for contract reasons. In what can only be described as a complete failure, it’s as good a time as any to look back and review how much the franchise gave up to trade for the quarterback. 

In March 2022, the Seattle Seahawks traded their franchise signal-caller and a fourth-round pick in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Denver also sent two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and one fifth-round pick for Wilson. 

A look back at the Seattle-Denver trade: pic.twitter.com/v17msRCgJx

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2023

Those picks ended up being offensive lineman Charles Cross (2022 first-round pick), outside linebacker Boye Mafe (2022 second-round pick), outside linebacker Tyreke Smith (2022 fifth-round pick), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (2023 first-round pick) and edge rusher Derick Hall (2023 second-round pick). Since the trade, the Seahawks are 17–15 and made the 2022 postseason. They’re also making a run at a 2023 wild-card spot as well.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are 12–20 since acquiring Wilson and missed the 2022 postseason by a wide margin. They have just a 6% chance to make the playoffs this year with two games left on the schedule. Denver set themselves back quite a bit when they went all in on Wilson, and now a rebuild is likely on the horizon. 

