Apple gets an appeals court win for its Apple Watch

It has been quite the roller coaster ride for Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report over the past couple of days as the company fights to sell one of its most popular products in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the company won a temporary pause of a sales ban on the Apple Watch that went into effect on Tuesday.

Related: Why Apple is pausing sales of its newest Apple Watch

A patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo (MASI) - Get Free Report led the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban the sale of the device in the States, but a federal appeals court ordered that the sales ban be paused following a request from Apple.

Apple wants U.S. Customs to review changes the company has made to see whether they will be enough to avoid infringing on any existing patents. The company filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Tuesday.

The ITC ruled in October that Apple was in violation of Masimo's patent for technology used in its pulse oximeter (the thing that measures the oxygen level of the blood). But Apple wants until at least Jan. 12 when U.S. Customs is expected to review its changes and make a decision.

The stay means Apple can resume selling the watch after pulling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its website last week and from in-store shelves earlier this week.

The Apple Watch is displayed at an Apple Store on Nov. 2 in Corte Madera, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justin Sullivan&solGetty Images

Masimo's CEO has said that Apple's use of the technology is a "deliberate infringement" of its patent. Apple started selling Apple Watches with pulse oximeters starting in 2020.

Apple's wearables, home and accessories segment saw revenue of nearly $40 billion in fiscal 2023, which was a decline from the more than $41 billion the segment generated in fiscal 2022.

While the Apple Watch is only one big part of wearables, the business segment is a bigger revenue generator than both the iPad ($28.3 billion) and Mac ($29.4 billion) for Apple.

So the stakes are big for the tech giant that is the world's most valuable company with a nearly $3 trillion market cap.

Masimo shares were down 5.7% at last check on the news Wednesday afternoon while Apple shares were basically unchanged.

Want to turbocharge your portfolio? Learn from the investing legends and get actionable insights. Start your Real Money Pro membership today.