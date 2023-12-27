OFFERS
Aldi's Packs of Cute Reusable Bags are Selling for Just $4

Nathan Hutsenpiller
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 8:30 p.m.

In case you were wondering, this week’s “Aldi Finds'' list is a great place to start when spending some of your hard-earned Christmas gift money. Week after week, the popular German-owned grocer stocks its shelves with can’t-miss deals on both food and home goods, and the discounted prices are what makes each find an absolute delight.

When it comes to working in the kitchen, nothing makes life easier than creative storage options. And while there are plenty of tupperware and glassware options to choose from, sometimes, a simple freezer bag or sandwich bag is exactly what is needed to get the job done. Well, of course Aldi always has everyone’s needs covered, which is why the Crofton Peva Bag Assortment is exactly what you need for sealing up your favorite snacks and leftovers for future consumption.

Crofton Peva Bag Assortment

Aldi

This extremely useful set of assorted reusable bags retail for just $3.99 and shoppers can choose from either a Valve Air Tight Bag, Freezer Bag, Sandwich Bag Set or Snack Bag Set. Each set can handle a multitude of food storage needs and feature an airtight seal that helps keep food fresh for days. And if the holiday season has taught us anything, leftovers can come in an abundance, and proper storage is absolutely needed.

As far as storage capacity goes, the Freezer Bag holds 76-ounces, the Valve Bag holds 24-ounces, the Sandwich Bag holds 46.5-ounces and the Snack bag holds 12-ounces. Each bag is also freezer safe up to -58°F, meaning you can keep your foods safe in your freezer for as long as you need.

If you’re already making a trip to your local Aldi supermarket, why not grab a set of these useful storage bags while the price is as affordable as it is? Their small size makes them pack away easily and you’ll be happy you have them come time to pack away those tasty leftovers. 

