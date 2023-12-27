OFFERS
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Critics of His Activation Off Injured Reserve

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 2:08 a.m.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was activated from Injured Reserve on Dec. 20, the date his 21-day practice window was set to close.

In order to clear a roster spot for Rodgers’ return, the Jets released fullback Nick Bawden. Despite Bawden being signed back to New York’s practice squad, there were some football fans who criticized Rodgers for taking up a roster spot despite not intending to play this season.

On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that the decision to come back to the active roster was not made by him.

"I assumed I was going to go on IR," Rodgers said. "I asked to be put on IR, but there was a conversation, 'Do you want to practice?' I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.”

Rodgers also took issue with people “coming up with conspiracies about my injury” and those who were critical of his return from IR, suggesting his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine was the true cause of their unrest.

"I asked to be put on IR because I didn't wanna practice at the expense of somebody getting cut..

I didn't feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab but obviously I got overruled there" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XHmsGTfxL3

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2023

Rodgers said he was “overruled” on his request to remain on IR and the team made the decision to activate him and add him to the Jets’ 53-man roster in order for him to continue practicing with the team.

The four-time MVP said he personally reached out to Bawden to clear the air over the situation and explain that the decision wasn’t his to make.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed later on Tuesday that the decision to activate Rodgers was made by himself and GM Joe Douglas, per ESPN’s Brian Costello

With Rodgers’ season over and Zach Wilson still on the mend from a concussion, Trevor Siemian will draw his second consecutive start in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns

