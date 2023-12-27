OFFERS
A flight attendant's unusual 'hack' for getting more liquids through security is going viral

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:13 p.m.

While her employer may not applaud the suggestion to squeeze more into one's carry-on, a Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Free Report flight attendant has been catching significant internet attention for a hack she uses to maximize how much liquid she can bring onto the plane.

As the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not restrict how many liquid containers of less than 3.4 ounces one can bring past security as long as they all fit into a single quart-sized bag, flight attendant Seymon Kates recommended pouring what one wants to bring into the plastic containers used for transporting breast milk.

"If you guys like oat milk or any kind of milk or condiments, get a breast milk bag and put your liquids in there," Kates says in the video as she demonstrates pouring almond milk from the bottle into the plastic bag. "They do not spill."

@flyingwithskates

A travel hack from a flight attendant if you like to meal prep like i do grab some milk breast bag and fill up your liquids . . . . . . #flightattendant #dayinthelifeofaflightattendant #flightattendants #flightattendants #flightattendantlife #pikeplacemarket #dayinthelifeofaflightattendant #travelhacks #travel #cabincrew #cabincrewlife

♬ Otra Vez - ProdMarvin https://www.tiktok.com/@flyingwithskates/video/7293571909160062250

'Grab some breast milk bags and fill up your liquids...'

Packages of 3.4-ounce plastic bags are typically purchased by breastfeeding travelers on Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report for around $15 for a package of several dozen but can also be used to transport other things as it fits into the TSA's 3.4-ounce requirement and makes liquids and gels easy to transport. Due to their compact nature, they can also be used to fit more liquid into the quart-size bag. Kates concludes the 31-second video by showing how to seal the plastic breast milk bag tightly and shaking it upside down.

"If you like to meal prep like I do, grab some breast milk bags and fill up your liquids," Kates wrote in the caption to the video.

While the video did not go as viral as some of the other "travel hacks" shared online (including one about a "hidden button" underneath the armrest and a controversial one in which a flight attendant recommended giving crew members gift cards for better service), many of Kates' followers were particularly appreciative for the hack for getting around having to find bottles small enough to fit onto the plane.

'This will save so much room in my lunch box': Here is the latest on TSA's latest liquid rules

"GIRL this just saved my life because I could not find the Silk almond milk shelf stable bottles to save my life when I wanted to pack oatmeal," a fellow travel influencer from the @SkyInTheSky account wrote underneath Kates' post.

"This will save so much room in my lunch box," wrote Ashton of the @TravelWithAshton account.

The TSA liquid rule was introduced 17 years ago in 2006 as a post-9/11 response after terrorists tried to transport explosives in a water bottle. While over the years airport authorities have slackened on not having to have every small container in a separate plastic bag, what is known as the 3-1-1 rule still requires any liquids in volume greater than 3.4 ounces to be packed in a checked bag or disposed of prior to passing through security.

But as the TSA regularly reminds travelers in its press releases, many travelers are still confused about this rule as tens of thousands of full-size liquid containers are confiscated in front of security screening at the different airports across the country every year.

