Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

20 Fancy-ish Recipes for the Ultimate New Year's Eve Dinner Party at Home

Jessica Formicola
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 9:01 p.m.

If you are anything like me, you avoid going out on New Year's Eve at all costs. That doesn't necessarily mean that you don't want to celebrate and tantalize the taste buds though. Special meals don't necessarily have to be difficult to prepare and these New Year's Eve dinner at-home recipes prove it!

Best New Year's Eve Dinner Recipes

True, they may take a little extra time to make, but isn't that worth WOW-ing your friends and family ringing in the New Year? These are 20 of our favorite fancy dinner party meals that we hope you enjoy as much as we do! 

For those who love seafood, there's Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce and Bechamel Baked Scallops. For the carnivores, try Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin or Grilled Filet with Garlic Brandy Butter. And you can never go wrong with Classic Cornish Hens and Crispy Duck a l'Orange.

Marry Me Chicken

Krista Marshall

If your New Year's Eve includes a proposal, this simple chicken supper is a must. Browned chicken breasts in a flavorful sun-dried tomato cream sauce.

Get the recipe: Marry Me Chicken

Champagne Risotto with Seared Scallops and Peas

Ben Rayl

Champagne, risotto and scallops are all fancy on their own, but on the same plate, they are WOW!

Get the recipe: Champagne Risotto with Seared Scallops and Peas

Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce

Savory Experiments

Squid ink pasta and white cream sauce give this dish a "black tie effect."

Get the recipe: Squid Ink Pasta with White Wine Cream Sauce

Chicken Piccata

Krista Marshall

This restaurant favorite is easy to make at home.

Get the recipe: Chicken Piccata

Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin

Savory Experiments

Crab and beef tenderloin are both impressive dinners, but this time they are in the same delicious dish.

Get the recipe: Crab-Stuffed Tenderloin

Parchment Baked Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

Half Baked Harvest

A delicious salmon supper, that has almost no cleanup.

Get the recipe: Parchment Baked Roasted Red Pepper Salmon

Classic Cornish Hens

Savory Experiments

Serve every party guest their own individual tasty bird.

Get the recipe: Classic Cornish Hens

White Pesto Lasagna

Half Baked Harvest

Lasagna might be comfort food, but that doesn't mean it can't feel special too.

Get the recipe: White Pesto Lasagna

Classic Prime Rib

Parade

You can never go wrong with a perfectly cooked prime rib supper.

Get the recipe: Classic Prime Rib

Roasted Leg of Lamb

Savory Experiments

Cooking lamb is easier than you think, and this one is flavored with herbs and Dijon mustard.

Get the recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb

Sweet Roasted Goose

Savory Experiments

Goose is something that will always impress a crowd.

Get the recipe: Sweet Roasted Goose

Orange, Anise and Thyme Roasted Turkey

Savory Experiments

A roasted turkey with unique flavors.

Get the recipe: Orange, Anise and Thyme Roasted Turkey

Bechamel Baked Scallops

Savory Experiments

Seared scallops are then baked in a spiced white cream sauce.

Get the recipe: Bechamel Baked Scallops

Butter Sage Pork Chops

Savory Experiments

Sear these in a cast iron skillet and then finish in the oven for a juicy, tender chop.

Get the recipe: Butter Sage Pork Chops

Cast Iron Lemon Chicken

Savory Experiments

Lemon chicken might not seem fancy, but this dish proves that wrong.

Get the recipe: Cast Iron Lemon Chicken

Garlic Butter Steak

Savory Experiments

The only thing that could make filet mignon better is some garlic butter.

Get the recipe: Garlic Butter Steak

Chicken with Shallots

Savory Experiments

This colorful chicken supper looks so pretty on the plate, but is budget-friendly thanks to chicken thighs.

Get the recipe: Chicken with Shallots

Crispy Duck a l'Orange

Savory Experiments

If you think duck is too complicated to make at home, think again!

Get the recipe: Crispy Duck a l'Orange

Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Savory Experiments

A traditional celebratory dinner gets a nice "bark" from a coffee crust.

Get the recipe: Coffee-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Savory Experiments

A light, delicious pasta supper that is hands-on fun.

Get the recipe: Linguine with White Clam Sauce

Krista Marshall

Up next, 60 Kid-Friendly Appetizers for New Year's Eve

