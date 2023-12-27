13 of the Best Aldi Finds of 2023

If you've never stopped by Aldi, you're truly missing out. The German-based grocer is known for dropping off quality items at shockingly low prices week after week and in 2023, they really stepped up to the plate with the choices they delivered. Whether you were looking for sleek and stylish items or ridiculously low prices on meat and more, the popular retail giant left no stone unturned for their faithful customers.

Since there were so many amazing items released this year though, we decided to round up the Best Aldi Finds of 2023 with hopes you'll be able to be better prepared in case they make a return for 2024. Of course, this small yet mighty list doesn't speak to all of the amazingness found at the store, but you'll definitely want to keep your eye out for any of these on your next visit. You know, just in case you get lucky enough to find them.

The 13 Best Aldi Finds of 2023

1. Ambiano Holiday Mini Waffle Maker

Holiday Waffle Maker Aldi

The holiday season was made even more festive this year with the addition of Aldi's Ambiano Holiday Mini Waffle Maker. Priced at a wildly low $8, this festive addition offered a gingerbread man, Christmas tree motif or a snowflake option to make breakfast or brunch a little more jolly.

2. Crofton Stainless Steel Wine Glass Set

Crofton Stainless Steel Cocktail Glass Set Aldi

Whether you were stocking up on drinkware for the holiday season or beyond, Aldi seemed as if it were the place to shop for all of your entertaining needs this year. One of the most popular items to fly off shelves? The Crofton Stainless Steel Wine or Cocktail Glass Set. Available in either gold or black, each set featured two 16.9-ounce stemless wine glasses or two 16.9-ounce stemmed wine glasses.

3. Ambiano Electric Salt & Pepper Mill

Aldi Ambiano Salt & Pepper Shaker Aldi

If luxury on a budget is what your claim for 2023 was, then Aldi should have been your one-stop shop. The German grocer gave us plenty of items to choose from this year, but the super-sleek and stylish Ambiano Salt & Pepper Mill was one of the biggest stars of the season.

4. Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping

Highly anticipated year after year, we'd be remiss to not throw the Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping on this list. Noted as a Thanksgiving staple, the pre-made frozen casserole features a praline topping — which includes both oats and pecans. If you happened to miss it this year, it's good to remember that it usually drops each year right before Turkey Day.

5. Journey to Greece Stuffed Grape Leaves

While Aldi shoppers showed a lot of love to items that were just appearing on the shelves, fan-favorites seemed to get a huge amount of attention this year. And, Aldi's Journey to Greece Stuffed Grape Leaves were definitely among those named. Sold in 10-ounce cans, these vegetarian-friendly, tender briny leaves are wrapped around a mixture of rice, onion and mint and kept shoppers on the lookout all year long.

6. Crofton Cast Iron Bread Oven

Crofton Cast Iron Bread Oven Aldi &sol Ni&aposKesia Pannell

There were many reasons to stop by Aldi this year, and the Crofton Cast Iron Bread Oven was a major one. A lowly priced dupe of Le Creuset's popular bread oven, this beautifully crafted item flew off shelves just as quick as it arrived on them.

7. Crofton 20-Piece Cutlery Set

Crofton 20-Piece Cutlery Set Aldi

Luxury was the name of the game for Aldi in 2023, and the Crofton 20-Piece Cutlery Set was pure proof of that. Featuring four of each of a stainless steel table knife, dinner fork, salad fork, table spoon and tea spoon, the gorgeous $14.99 set was available in three different styles: matte black, mirroredbGold and gold with emerald handles. And, it even came with a 5-year warranty to go along with it.

8. Holten’s Chop House Smashed Burgers

Touted as a must-have item of 2023, Holten's Chop House Smashed Burgers were a hit amongst Aldi shoppers — and for good reasoning. Called "excellent" by fans, the 100 percent beef burger patties come in an 8-pack and cook in mere minutes with no thawing necessary.

9. Specially Selected Green Olive Tapenade

For those who were charcuterie board obsessed this year, Aldi became a one-stop shop for all things needed to impress your guests. The one item that fans couldn't stop talking about? Aldi's Specially Selected Green Olive Tapenade. Hiding amongst the store's Charcuterie Shop, the elevated topper had shoppers buying multiples at a time in 2023.

10. Crofton Mini Pancake Pan

Crofton Mini Pancake Pan Aldi

Aldi's $10 Mini Pancake Pan found favor amongst many shoppers this year. The reason? It boasted a cute winter-theme on each of its seven slots.

11. Crofton Centerpiece Glass Bowl

Crofton Centerpiece Glass Bowl Aldi

If you were in the mood to add a bit of elegance to your table this year, Aldi had you covered in more ways than one, and the Crofton Centerpiece Glass Bowl was a huge part of that. The showstopper bowl was priced at a mere $10 and was a gorgeous a nod to the art-deco style of the '20s.

12. Cast Iron Oval Roaster

Crofton Cast Iron Oval Roaster Aldi

Aldi is known for producing quality items at incredible prices and it also delivered plenty of copycat versions of popular items that fell in that category this year. One of the best to be on that list? The Crofton Cast Iron Oval Roaster. Coming in at just $16, the stylish roaster was noted to be able to withstand up to 482°F and came with an unbeatable warranty.

13. Crofton Awesome Pan

Crofton Awesome Pan Aldi

Was there anything more awesome than Aldi's Crofton Awesome Pan this year? Well, that depends on who you ask. But if it's us, our vote is not really. Priced at just $25, the popular pan was a cheaper version of the Always Pan and sold out quicker than you can say "got it."

