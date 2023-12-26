YouTube makes another huge move with NFL playoffs around the corner

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. If you want an all-access look at the NFL playoff chase, then YouTube has the solution for you.

"NFL Sunday Ticket" is now available for as low as $39 for the last two weeks of the NFL season, down from the $349 base price it was before the start of the season.

Related: YouTube makes a desperate NFL Sunday Ticket move

On a week-by-week basis, the price is practically the same as the original price because this package will only cover Week 17 and 18 of the regular season and doesn't include the NFL Playoffs. This new price is about $19.75 per week, whereas the original price would net out to about $19.39 per week.

There are three other packages available. It's now $44 to add RedZone to the "NFL Sunday Ticket" package for YouTube TV subscribers, while non-YouTube TV subscribers can get the base package for $49 and add RedZone for $54.

Related: LeBron James calls out YouTube for another frustrating fail

"NFL Sunday Ticket" is a way to watch out-of-market games, so it's often promoted as a way for fans who don't live in the city of their home squad to watch the games. But with the NFL Playoffs coming, this deal from YouTube TV is a low-cost opportunity for fans of teams on the playoff bubble to watch the games of teams that their home squad is chasing in the standings.

As of the end of Week 16, only six of the fourteen playoff slots have been clinched — four in the NFC and two in the AFC.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.