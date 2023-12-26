World Briefly: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after 7 years together. The dancer confirmed the breakup in a statement shared with The Associated Press and published to his Instagram on Tuesday. Carey's backup dancer-turned creative director and partner says the split was "mutual." Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer. The "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer first confirmed their relationship to the AP in 2017. Rumors of their split began popping up online last month. Carey has not released a public statement about the breakup.

Wall Street ends higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a holiday-shortened week. Tech and industrial companies climbed, and energy companies rose along with oil prices. The S&P 500 and the Dow each rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.5%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.90%. Biotech company RayzeBio doubled after agreeing to be acquired by pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb. Wall Street closed its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish on Friday following reports showing inflation is on the decline even as the economy appears stronger than expected.

Baltimore's new approach to police training looks at the effects of trauma, importance of empathy

BALTIMORE (AP) — As law enforcement agencies across the country pursue reform measures, the Baltimore Police Department is requiring its members to complete a program on emotional regulation that teaches them the basics of brain science by examining the relationship between thoughts, feelings and actions. During a recent eight-hour class, officers learned a series of skills to help them process trauma and stay calm in tense situations. It's a far cry from traditional police training, but the approach could become more common as agencies nationwide dedicate more resources to addressing mental health challenges among officers and preventing negative interactions with members of the public.

6-year-old boy traveling to visit grandma for Christmas put on wrong Spirit flight

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight to visit his grandmother was put on the wrong plane. When the grandmother, Maria Ramos, showed up on Thursday at the airport in Fort Myers, Florida, to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn't on the Spirit Airlines flight. She then got a call from her grandson from the airport in Orlando, telling her that he had landed. In a statement, Spirit Airlines said the boy was under the supervision of an employee the entire time. The airline has apologized.

Court reverses former Nebraska US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's conviction of lying to federal authorities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appellate court has reversed a federal conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, ruling that he should not have been tried in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was convicted in March 2022 on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its ruling Tuesday. Fortenberry says he and his wife are gratified by the decision. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles says prosecutors are evaluating potential next steps. The case can be retried.

Floods in a central province in Congo kill at least 22 people, a local official says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official says that at least 22 people, 10 of them from the same family, were killed by flooding triggered by heavy rains in central Congo. Provincial governor John Kabeya said on Tuesday that the hourslong rainfall in the district of Kananga in Kasai Central province destroyed many houses as rescue efforts intensified in search for survivors. The Hand in Hand for Integral Development nongovernmental organization said there was significant material damage caused by the floods. Flooding caused by torrential rainfall is rampant in parts of Congo, especially in remote areas.

4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home; the father is in custody

MEAUX, France (AP) — Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother have been killed in their apartment east of Paris in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect. The prosecutor said that neighbors spotted a pool of blood outside the family's door on Christmas Day and alerted police who discovered the five bodies. The mother and two daughters were stabbed and the two sons were suffocated or drowned. The father was held in a psychiatric hospital in the past and had stabbed his wife during her third pregnancy.

The death toll rises to 18 in a furnace explosion at a Chinese-owned nickel plant in Indonesia

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll following the explosion of a smelting furnace at a Chinese-owned nickel plant on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has risen to 18. Police have ordered the plant to stop operations until an investigation is completed. The blast occurred on Sunday. It was the latest in a series of fatalities at nickel smelting plants in Indonesia that are part of China's ambitious transnational development program known as the Belt and Road Initiative. Nickel is a key component in global battery production for electric vehicles. Two more workers died on Tuesday while hospitalized. That brings the total number of fatalities to 18 including eight workers from China.

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift celebrated Christmas Day by watching her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they faced the Las Vegas Raiders in an important game for playoff positioning Monday. Swift was wearing a festive red shirt under a black jacket as she walked off an elevator alongside Santa Claus. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women's player of the year, also was in the house. She swapped jerseys before the game with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56

The actor Kamar de los Reyes has died in Los Angeles. A publicist representing his wife says de los Reyes died Sunday at age 56 following a brief battle with cancer. De los Reyes was a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live," and Raul Menendez, a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II." In "One Life to Live," he starred alongside his wife Sherri Saum.