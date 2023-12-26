Veterans Angel Tree helps those who served have a Merry Christmas

About 200 veterans received holiday gift bags thanks to a Veterans Angel Tree at Essence Bar & Kitchen in Chino Valley on Monday, Dec. 11. About 50 settled in for lunch at the restaurant as well to share camaraderie with their fellow veterans.

Rusty Reed, a permanent resident of U.S. VETS housing in Prescott, was glad to pose with the “Grinch.” In 1968, Reed served as a tank mechanic, but had to leave after nine months because he was allergic to the Army boots and the vaccinations that the military required, so he contracted blood poisoning.

Reed said he sees many of the veterans who attended the luncheon every day, but was glad to share more time with them.

Like several veterans, Reed was transported to the event by U.S. VETS. Some of the vets were transported by the Corvette Club volunteers.

Greg Snell served as a Navy photographer. He was based in Minnesota, but the Navy sent him all over U.S. to Navy sites for photography.

“I’ve been a photographer since I was 8 years old,” he said.

“Essence is a special place. I think it’s the best restaurant in Arizona. They are very generous people and it’s good to visit with my fellow vets,” he said.

Snell said that Essence owner Julia Ammons is first class because she doesn’t do anything halfway.

John Courtis, interim director at Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked the veterans for their service, protecting the country and freedom. He thanked Ammons for putting the event together.

Chino Valley Vice Mayor Eric Granillo, who also serves on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, on behalf of the Town Council and the chamber, thanked the veterans for their service and for attending the event.

“This is event is fantastic and Julia did a great job of putting it together,” he said. “Julia is always supportive of the veterans and the children.”

Granillo also noted that there were free books for children thanks to Dayna Sandoval of the Pappas Foundation, with the intent of promoting reading and literacy.

Jack Nelson served in the Marines, Air Force and Army with several stints in Asia and Europe.

“This is totally awesome,” Nelson continued. “I am overwhelmed in a good way. I am dumbfounded that they put this together. I didn’t know what to expect.”

His wife, Lee, was also happy with the event as she has continually supported the veterans by serving as a volunteer for the VA for 21 years.

Chris Carter served as an Air Force medic in the 1980s. “It’s just wonderful being out with the other vets,” he said. “I’m grateful for the holiday package and I’m waiting to see what’s in it.”

Mark Janacek, who served in the Army from 2003-13, was a combat engineer and drill sergeant. He served three tours in Iraq.

“I love this event because it shows that the people in U.S. still care for those who wrote a blank check to the government for their lives,” he said.

Nick Boley, who served as an Air Force pilot from 1972-94, said he was stationed up and down the Midwest.

“This is amazing. You can just feel the love and generosity of Jason Krupp and Julia Ammons,” he said. “I stay in contact with them throughout the year.”

Boley was one of the volunteer drivers with the Corvette Club.

Michelle Brien, one of the volunteer drivers with U.S. VETS and volunteer activity coordinator for U.S. VETS, said they house about 120 veterans in Prescott. She said they will have their gift bags for veterans later this month.

“This event is so great. Julia and Jason are just so loving,” she said.

The “Grinch” said he was hiding so he wouldn’t be drafted because he doesn’t do well with MREs.