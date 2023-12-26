OFFERS
Slow day for wide receivers as the Bears beat the Cardinals 27-16
NFL

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 6:05 p.m.

CHICAGO — Greg Dortch had two receptions for 45 yards for Arizona, and he was the top wide receiver in the game. The wide receivers for the Cardinals and Chicago Bears combined for nine catches for 98 yards on Sunday.

Kyler Murray definitely could have used Marvin Harrison Jr. Same for Justin Fields.

Arizona and Chicago are two possibilities for Harrison if the star receiver decides to make himself eligible for the NFL draft after another impressive season at Ohio State. The Bears (6-9) could have two selections in the top 10, including No. 1 overall, and the Cardinals (3-12) look as if they will be going somewhere in the top five.

The silky smooth Harrison could help several teams, but it was easy to see why each team might be interested after Chicago's 27-16 win.

Asked about his concern over the lack of production from Arizona's wide receivers, first-year coach Jonathan Gannon pointed to the team's entire offense. The Cardinals trailed 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

“We got to start faster and score some points," he said, ”and that's on all 11, not just the wide receivers."

Dortch had one of the biggest plays of the day, making a couple of nice moves during a 38-yard touchdown reception with 6:37 left. Rondale Moore had two catches for 30 yards, and that was it for Arizona's wide receivers. Michael Wilson was targeted four times by Murray, but was shut out for the game.

“We still have things that we need to work on,” Dortch said. “The Bears came out and they executed their game plan better than we did. That's what it boils down to, and the only thing that we can do is just continue to go back to work and just try to find our connection and just get better each week.”

Dortch played through a shoulder injury, but fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown was held out with a heel injury after he got hurt during last weekend's 45-29 loss to San Francisco. Brown is second on the team with 51 receptions for 574 yards.

Murray, who was 24 for 38 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, said there were no excuses for the quiet day for the receivers.

“It’s just pass game was not good enough from us,” he said. “Run the ball, ran the ball well, but we’ve got to be better in the passing game.”

Injuries also played a role in the Bears' lack of production at wide receiver. DJ Moore departed after hurting his right ankle on the team's second play from scrimmage, but he returned and had a big third-down catch on Chicago's final drive.

“It was solely on my decision to go back out there,” Moore said. “They let me take time out to really see how I was feeling. So I took that time and went back out there when I felt OK and now we’re here.”

Moore finished with three receptions for a season-low 18 yards. Darnell Mooney had two catches for 5 yards. No other Bears receiver caught a ball from Fields.

With Moore banged up, the Bears also played the second half without tight end Cole Kmet because of a knee injury. Kmet had four catches for 107 yards.

“Of course I would love to have those guys out there. But it’s football,” said Fields, who was 15 for 27 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception. "You’re probably going to get hurt at one point.

“So I know DJ battled through tonight with his ankle and he’s going to stay outside with that and get it better. Hopefully he’s feeling a hundred percent next week when we play.”

Most Read
7 days
30 days

