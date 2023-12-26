Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count

Come winter every year, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development requires a national “Point-In-Time” Count by established community action areas to chronicle the numbers and experiences of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals and families.

In Yavapai County, teams from U.S. VETS Prescott, Nation’s Finest, Catholic Charities, the Prescott VA Homeless outreach team and community members will rally together to collect information on both unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals, families and children between Jan. 24 and 26. The Point-In-Time count date will be where they slept on the night of Jan. 23. Area nonprofit agencies that provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing efforts will also be asked to provide a count.

In 2023, the PIT count indicated there were 80 unsheltered homeless individuals and families and another 447 who were homeless but residing in some type of shelter facility; 133 were in emergency shelters as of the PIT count date last year.

The national effort is aimed at determining homeless trends, the availability of resources, as well as potential needs for additional funds and housing resources, in various given areas, referred to as Continuum of Care communities.

In the greater Prescott area, the annual PIT count effort is promoted through the Collective Impact Partnership that incorporates some 50 nonprofit agencies providing housing and other resources to homeless individuals and families. U.S. VETS Prescott Outreach Coordinator Justin Price is coordinating this year’s effort along with staff assistance from Catholic Charities, Nation’s Finest and the Prescott VA Homeless outreach team.

The PIT Count also taps into those in the community who might wish to be trained to volunteer for this endeavor, or who might like to assist with the outreach through donations of gift cards, meals and care packages delivered to those that the PIT count volunteers seek to survey and interview about their homeless circumstances.

Price said the labor-intensive endeavor requires between 50 to 70 people to go to places where the homeless might be camping or sleeping, and then be able to interview and have the parties fill out anonymous surveys to offer information about their situation — such as how long they have been homeless, where they stay, what prompted their homelessness, how long they have lived in the area, and the barriers they find to obtaining shelter. The count results are usually released in early spring.

At this time, Price said, he hopes to attract at least 10 to 15 more volunteers. Catholic Charities will be hosting a training for interested volunteers 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at its offices located at 434 W. Gurley St.

Beyond the survey volunteers, Price said he is already starting to collect an assortment of items to give out to the homeless they encounter, as well as offer some incentives to homeless individuals to participate. The donations include free meal and gas cards, thermal winter gear, and hands and feet warmers. Through fliers distributed through the community, and at various public and community locations, Price said he and his fellow organizers have seen a strong community outpouring of assistance to help make this a worthwhile endeavor.

“It’s an amazing outreach,” Price said.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Price at 928-379-1763 or email him at jprice@usvets.org.