Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

North Road 1 between East Road 3 North and East Perkinsville Road will be closed for road work beginning at Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. and ending Friday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers and use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Utilize alternate routes and allow for extra travel time as delays are to be expected.

For any questions, please contact the Town of Chino Valley Public Works Department at 928 636-7140.

Information provided by Town of Chino Valley.