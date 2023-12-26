OFFERS
Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee

Prescott Police are seeking the owner of this vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident at the Fry’s grocery store, 950 Fair St., at about 5:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (Prescott Police Department, from security video footage/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:01 p.m.

A Fry’s grocery store female employee suffered a cut to her head when she was knocked on the ground by an older model white truck about 5:19 p.m. Dec. 22.

Prescott police said the employee was pushing a cart back to the store while in the parking lot at 950 Fair St. The grocery cart was hit by the truck, which then struck the employee causing her to fall to the ground where she received a laceration to her head. The driver of the vehicle stopped and talked with the female, then left without identifying himself.

The parking lot video system shows an older model single-cab white truck with square headlights, square front end, black rims and a camper shell.

The male is believed to be in his 60’s with a white beard and ponytail. He was wearing a black leather vest or jacket and a black leather cap on his head similar to motorcycle riding attire.

Police need the public’s help in identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in this incident.

Anyone with any information, should contact Sgt. Mark Parker at 928-777-1900.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.

