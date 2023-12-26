OFFERS
Picture This: Historic holiday guest

A bit of Big Apple history has been on display at downtown Prescott’s Western Heritage Center during the 2023 holiday season. In one of the display windows at the Whiskey Row Heritage Center is a 123-year-old carousel horse that is believed to be one of eight carved horses commissioned by the Macy’s Department Store for display in the New York City store. A sign in the Heritage Center window notes that the carousel horse was purchased in 2022 from a man who had owned it for 30 years. “He said he bought it from a woman who indicated it been carved in 1900 by a famous carousel horse carver, possibly Marcus Illions & sons, judging by the carving style,” the sign states. The horse, nicknamed “Miss Macy,” is on loan to the Western Heritage Center during the Christmas holidays from Sandy Moss and Mike Shepard. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:41 p.m.

