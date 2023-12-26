NFL Fans Come to Taylor Swift's Defense After Skip Bayless Calls Her a ‘Distraction’

Sports commentator Skip Bayless has entered the Swelce/Tayvis chat, and he's stirring up a bit of bad blood with his opinions.

The TV personality, whom one fellow internet user dubbed a "notorious troll," took to Twitter after the Chiefs lost their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, accusing Taylor Swift of being a "distraction" when it comes to Travis Kelce's gameplay.

"Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction," and calling out quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid, and Kelce himself, he added, "What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?"

Bayless is, of course, ignoring the fact that the team has won five of the eight games she's attended in person, arguably already having broken the supposed NFL "dating curse," which Swifties and NFL fans alike were quick to point out.

"If you're going to blame her for their losses I'm assuming you're also giving her all the credit for their wins too, considering she's been present for more wins than losses?" one reply wanted to know.

"Shut up Skip. This is misogyny. It’s not anyones fault but the players," said another, while someone else suggested that Bayless no longer "understand[s] how football works" and that "it's time you retire, old man."

"I don't really like the word sexist, but the shoe definitely fits," another agreed.

"Taylor Swift isn’t the one dropping passes for the Chiefs," someone else pointed out, while several others blamed the team's wide receivers, specifically. "This is about accountability and looking into the mirror on Kansas City's end. Blaming Swift is a cop-out," one reply read.

"Yah it's definitely someone else's fault. Not any of the players making millions to do their job. Let's for sure point at someone else," said another.

"Do not put professional athletes’ successes and failures on a woman. Their actions are their own," another reply declared, while someone else questioned, "They let her on the field? I missed it!"

"Only person focused on Taylor is the media. Pro athletes and coaches don't care," another person pointed out, while someone else told him to "stay outta they personal life."

After all, they keep their personal life off of the field!

