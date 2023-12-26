MicroStrategy Soars 337% in 2023 - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon Najarian and special guest Marc LoPresti on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Bristol-Myers moving to gobble up RayzeBio, StrataSys fielding an acquisition proposal from Nano Dimension, MicroStrategy crushing based on a shrewd bitcoin strategy, and China restrictions in the video game space. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Marc share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about the 49ers not living up to expectations. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com