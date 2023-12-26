‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15

With the theme of “Love in Action,” the Prescott Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Committee is partnering with local community leaders, churches and other agencies to honor the federal holiday and legacy of the assassinated civil rights leader.

On Monday, Jan.15, all residents of the greater Prescott community are invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. outside the Prescott College Welcome Center at the corner of Grove and Western avenues for the launch of what will this year be the 11th annual commemoration of the federal holiday celebrated on the late activist’s birthday. Participants are expected to be encouraged, through the words of dynamic speakers, poetry, music and calls to service, to carry forth King’s vision of a world where all people are valued for who they are rather than divided by their differences.

Since starting the first MLK Day federal holiday remembrance, the grassroots Peace and Justice Committee has proved steadfast in organizing a downtown march around the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza followed by a commemoration service intended to be a reminder to all of the need to continue to embrace King’s work in that movement.

In his young life — the Nobel Prize winner was shot to death at the age of 39 on April 4, 1968, while in Tennessee to support a sanitation workers’ strike — the preacher who became an internationally renowned civil rights activist professed a nonviolent approach to protesting societal segregation, discrimination and injustice of black citizens and other minorities.

King rooted his oratory in the protected freedoms guaranteed in the United States Constitution. He was a believer that all people should be granted equal opportunities under the law to live prosperous and purpose-filled lives regardless of race, creed or other societally-created schisms designed to diminish individual worth, according to biographies and scripts of his sermons and public protests.

In a letter he penned while jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, for standing up against those intent on oppressing its black citizenry, King declared, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

The selected keynote speaker this year will be retired Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Professor Kelly Lambert, also a retired United States Air Force master sergeant.

“As one of the few Black professors on campus, he primarily taught Values and Ethics, which is a required course for all engineering students,” said a committee biographical description of the doctorate-degree scholar/educator described during his tenure as one of those “most popular and effective instructors on campus.”

Despite the challenges of teaching a humanities course to engineering students, Lambert managed to be an engaging presence for students throughout his decade-long Embry-

Riddle career, the biography said.

“He welcomed in-class discussions of any ethical dilemma and encouraged students to bring up controversial topics,” the biography said. “He will now share his words of wisdom as to how he has put love into action while living in the tri-city area.”

Another dynamic speaker, and prior Prescott MLK Day participant, will be Chris Owens, a Phoenix-based artist/poet and activist known professionally as Truth B. Told. Lambert and Truth B. Told will hold break-out sessions after the hour-long service to discuss in smaller groups King’s legacy and other related topics of interest, according to a committee flier.

Beyond speakers, the always lively service infused with music, poetry and King’s own words delivered electronically, will offer attenders a chance to become engaged in community service. The federal holiday coincides with the national “United We Serve” mission that invites Americans from all walks of life “to work shoulder-to-shoulder giving back to their communities through tasks and projects that can be maintained year-round,” the committee’s event flier said. Local service attenders are invited to sign up for community service projects organized by Prescott College’ Arizona Service AmeriCorps.

Other program highlights will include The Launch Pad Teen Center’s update on its local “Better Together” campaign and poetry offered by the top three winners of the committee’s annual youth poetry contest for middle school and high school students. The poets will read their original pieces based on the theme, “Love in Action,” and Launch Pad teen leaders are now in the third year of the “Better Together” campaign intended to help bridge divides rooted in assorted social concerns not limited just to race. That campaign open to all residents in the community seeks to provide venues for civil conversations — small and larger dinner gatherings —related to polarizing topics that revolve around everything from politics, religion, education, gender equality and sexual orientation to socio-economics and the role of youth advocacy in the greater community. The center’s Teen Advisory Council created a guidebook to help assist with these difficult, but necessary, conversations.

Center youth have long been involved with the MLK Day celebrations as part of their ongoing mission of civic inclusivity, and will do so again this year. Teens will host MLK-related activities for the younger audiences that will be hosted in a separate space outside of the main sanctuary.

Committee members encourages all community members to come to reflect on how they can embrace King’s call to make a difference in the world by not just speaking words of love and affirmation but embedding them into “action in our lives.”

For further information, email mlkcommittee24@gmail.com.