Ken Jennings Finally Addresses Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy' Exit

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Veterans Angel Tree helps those who served have a Merry Christmas Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year Prescott-area state lawmakers see less funding for projects in coming legislative session Influencers: Dr. Anthony Torres is face of YRMC, at healthcare forefront AZGFD conducting aerial surveys of wildlife through January

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ken Jennings Finally Addresses Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy' Exit

Sammi Burke
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7:38 p.m.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ken Jennings is finally offering a response to the bombshell news that his former co-host Mayim Bialik had been let go from the syndicated version of the series—a shocking revelation that left most fans stunned.

Jennings, who will now operate as the sole host of the series, said that the news caught him "off guard" when it broke. "I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her," he told the publication.

But, at the same time, Jennings is counting his own blessings for having been chosen to continue with the series. "I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."

He continued, "It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go. But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex [Trebek] was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes. But it’s such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man."

Following a slew of guest hosts, the two had been taking turns hosting the televised game show ever since Trebek's death, but, as the holiday break began in Hollywood, Sony informed Bialik that she "will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

Of her time with the series, she said, "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Next: Fans Praise 'Jeopardy's Latest Episode as 'Best Game Ever'

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: