Ken Jennings Finally Addresses Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy' Exit

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ken Jennings is finally offering a response to the bombshell news that his former co-host Mayim Bialik had been let go from the syndicated version of the series—a shocking revelation that left most fans stunned.

Jennings, who will now operate as the sole host of the series, said that the news caught him "off guard" when it broke. "I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her," he told the publication.

But, at the same time, Jennings is counting his own blessings for having been chosen to continue with the series. "I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster."

He continued, "It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go. But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex [Trebek] was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes. But it’s such an honor and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man."

Following a slew of guest hosts, the two had been taking turns hosting the televised game show ever since Trebek's death, but, as the holiday break began in Hollywood, Sony informed Bialik that she "will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

Of her time with the series, she said, "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Next: Fans Praise 'Jeopardy's Latest Episode as 'Best Game Ever'