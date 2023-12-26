Costco Is Selling a Massive Meat, Cheese and Fruit Platter for a Shockingly Low Price, and Shoppers Say It's 'Perfect' for Parties

Nothing makes a party better than an extravagant charcuterie board for guests to enjoy with their drinks while they mingle. No matter the variety, delicious finger foods are the glue that holds a party together, and when you add fruit, cheese, meat and crackers to the equation, anything is possible.

When it comes to excellent displays of delicious foods, not many can hold a candle to what Costco is capable of. And as seen in a recent post shared to Instagram by Costco Hot Finds, it seems as if the popular membership warehouse has struck gold once again with their latest Deli Cheese, Meat and Fruit Platter.

This large and in charge assortment of finger foods not only serves as an excellent start to a beautiful charcuterie board, but it comes packed full with gouda and cheddar cheeses, salami, Sopressata and a bunch of red and green grapes. The entire assortment is packaged in a convenient plastic tray with a removable lid, however, if you transfer the contents to a large cutting board and add some jams, spreads and crackers, you’ll be impressing your guests with your presentation skills in no time.

The entire platter retails for just $13.49 per pound, totallng out to $39.99 for the whole 6.9-pound lot. But some people might need to see it in person to realize its true value.

In response to Costco Hot Find’s description of the platter as being “a lot of food for the price,” some customers were quick to question the validity of the statement, to which the admin behind the account replied, “I don’t think the video is doing justice to how much food is included in this platter.” They continued by reminding users that, “The meats and cheeses are so expensive on their own,” at Costco.

Other people who were familiar with Costco’s deals were more than impressed by the appetizing display of snacks. “Snacking for days,” exclaimed one excited commenter, to which another jokingly added, “This needs to come in 2-3 pound [options].”

Depending on your needs at the moment, this food platter can seriously come in handy when in a pinch — especially if you don’t have the time to source all of the ingredients, chop them up and find a container to hold them in. Costco does what they do best: make things convenient and easy for its members while also still providing quality foods and products. And for that reason alone, this platter seems like it would be $40 well spent.

