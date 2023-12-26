Brick-and-mortar retail remains strong despite inflationary pressures

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year Prescott-area state lawmakers see less funding for projects in coming legislative session Influencers: Dr. Anthony Torres is face of YRMC, at healthcare forefront AZGFD conducting aerial surveys of wildlife through January Longest Night Memorial Service remembers lives of homeless who passed away this year In battleground Arizona, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. draws Biden and Trump voters united by distrust Veterans in Chino Valley honored with Angel Tree gifts, lunch Prescott Valley in Brief: Town budget survey seeking citizen comments

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Brick-and-mortar retail remains strong despite inflationary pressures

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 5:47 p.m.

Brixmor Property Group owns and operates retail centers that include TJ Maxx, Kohl's, and Burlington. Jim Taylor, the CEO of Brixmor Property Group, joined TheStreet to discuss how inflation is impacting brick-and-mortar retail.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: We cover the inflation as a pressure point, a potential pain point for a lot of these companies. How is it impacting Brixmor when you see inflation and the connection between the consumer and the pressure point the consumer is facing all the way to your role?

JIM TAYLOR: Well, the consumer obviously has been struggling with it. We're very pleased, as I know everybody is, to see inflation begin to moderate, particularly if you've seen the recent durable goods data and more confidence overall that hopefully we'll have a soft landing, which, you know, we certainly haven't been expecting for the last several quarters. For us as a landlord, inflation obviously impacts what it costs us to reposition a box or what it costs us to put in new HVAC systems, et cetera. Fortunately, that's been offset by the growth in rent. 

And one of the things that we're benefiting from as an industry is that there's virtually been no new supply in the open air industry for several years because of that, bricks and mortar retail narrative is dead. It's been the best thing for the business. So as you look out not only today but for several years to come, you can't really see any new supply because it takes a long time to deliver, to lease up, build, et cetera, which I think puts retail landlords like Brixmor in a great position to continue to drive growth in rent. And that's what we've been doing. You know, we're setting records as it relates to rate and occupancy and leasing volume. So in that way, even with this bit of near-term disruption, we feel really good about how our business is positioned. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: