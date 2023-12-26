Antonio Pierce Bluntly Addressed Possibility of Becoming Raiders’ Full-Time Head Coach

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Antonio Pierce Bluntly Addressed Possibility of Becoming Raiders’ Full-Time Head Coach

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 10:25 p.m.

If Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce didn’t have the attention of team owner Mark Davis prior to the team’s Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, he certainly has it now after leading the franchise to 20-14 victory against the reigning Super Bowl champs on Monday.

With the win, Pierce improved to 4-3 in his limited tenure with the franchise. Sunday’s victory also sparked a list of Pierce’s former teammates and players calling for him to be considered for the head coaching job permanently.

But with two weeks remaining in the season, Pierce remains focused on notching two more victories to end the ’23 campaign. However, when Pierce was asked how he plans to prove to Davis that he’s the right person to be the Raiders full-time coach, he said the proof has been delivered on the gridiron.

“My resume is on the grass,” Pierce said. “I can put up a fancy presentation… I can put up my resume. But the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity. 

“Hopefully Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team, he sees the style of play he wants from the Raiders, he sees a fanbase that it behind us.”

“My resume is on the grass…hopefully Mark Davis sees improvement & growth in our team, he sees the style of play he wants from the Raiders.”

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks on his chances of remaining head coach beyond the end of this season.

🎥: By @Sean_Zittel,… pic.twitter.com/RRVmuM2oGp

— Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) December 26, 2023

Pierce led the Raiders to the first win against the Chiefs since 2020. In Pierce’s seven-game span, four of his wins include Monday’s contest against Kansas City and two against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Currently, the Raiders are sitting outside of the AFC playoff picture with a 12% chance to clinch a berth into the postseason, according to NFL.com. The Raiders (7–8) will go on the road in Week 17 to face the Colts (8–7) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: