Ana de Armas Takes a Dip in the Ocean in Glowing New Photo

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Ana de Armas Takes a Dip in the Ocean in Glowing New Photo

Lizzy Buczak
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 9:28 p.m.

Ana de Armas made sure she was surrounded by natural beauty while celebrating the Christmas holiday.

The Blonde actress shared several photos on Instagram from her tropical getaway, though she didn’t outright explain where fans could seek out the piece of paradise on their own.

In the first snap, the Cuban star took a dip in the ocean, her body completely submerged with only her bare shoulders and pearl necklace visible. As the sun perfectly set on her makeup-free face, she turned to face the camera, delivering a soft and content smile.

Additional photos in the slideshow carousel gave fans a closer look at the picturesque beach and sunset, as a third photo showed the 35-year-old basking in the sun. While she was once again submerged by the blue waters, she boasted a golden tan on her face and accessorized with a beautiful pink flower in her hair.

She kept the caption simple and classic, writing, “Feliz Navidad! Much love.🫶🏻💖🎄🥂☀️”

Fans were completely enamored with the sunny shots, with one person declaring that it “Looks like heaven…”

It’s a rare upload from the Bond girl, whose last social media post was roughly nine weeks ago as she celebrated the fall season.

The holiday trip was also a well-deserved break for the actress, who, after the SAG-AFTRA strike, was spotted returning to work in Queensland, Australia to shoot her new film Eden, a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard and also starring Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney.

Photos from the set, obtained by Hello, show the star being carried by two of her co-stars in the sand as she rocked shorter hair and a red jumpsuit paired with a robe.

As for the year ahead, de Armas is also set to star in Ballerina, an action film and spinoff of the popular John Wick films. 

Next, Elizabeth Hurley Shares Holiday Wishes With Wild Bikini-Clad Pic

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: