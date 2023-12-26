OFFERS
Amazon’s top-selling Christmas storage solutions for trees, wreaths, and ornaments start at just $16

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 3:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Christmas has come and gone, which means you’re probably deciding when to take down your decorations. Of course, putting up the tree and decking the entire house full of tinsel and bells is fun and cheery, but putting it all away in an organized manner can prove to be a tricky task. Thankfully, we’ve discovered five of Amazon’s top-selling storage solutions with prices starting at just $16.

There are tons of options available, but some aren’t as durable as others, so we only included storage containers backed by thousands of rave reviews from shoppers who have used them. Not only will these products make it easy to stow everything away until next year, but they’ll also make your life a whole lot easier as the next holiday season rolls around.

These bags and containers are made to keep out pests and moisture to ensure your decor stays in pristine condition and lasts for years to come. If you were to add all five items to your Amazon cart, your total would only be $121, which is a major steal. 

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $16 (was $18) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

The Stats:

  • Has more than 47,000 five-star ratings.
  • Sold over 20,000 times in the past 30 days.
  • No.1 bestseller in Amazon’s Christmas tree storage category.

What reviewers are saying: 

“Why have I waited so long to purchase one of these,” one shopper said. “It’s a nice, thick material that doesn’t seem like it will tear easily. The size makes it very versatile with different styles of trees in case you change to a slightly different size of tree. The color is vibrant and will be very easy to spot in storage. Bye-bye cardboard box!”

Get it.

Zober 2-Pack Christmas Wreath Storage Containers, $17 at Amazon 

Courtesy of Amazon

The Stats:

  • Has more than 8,000 five-star ratings.
  • Sold over 3,000 times in the past 30 days.
  • No.1 bestseller in Amazon’s decorative wreath storage category.

What reviewers are saying:

“I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the wreath bags,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “I bought the 30-inch [and] I think I could fit 2 wreaths in it — it's huge. Well worth the money.”

Get it.

Zober Large Christmas Ornament Storage Box, $25 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

The Stats:

  • Has more than 17,000 five-star ratings.
  • Sold over 7,000 times in the past 30 days.
  • No.1 bestseller in Amazon’s holiday ornament storage category.

What reviewers are saying:

“I like that you can adjust the size for various large or small ornaments,” said a satisfied customer. “I also used it for some of my smaller Christmas items (like nativity scenes or small ceramic trees). Keeps everything super organized and safe. When I moved earlier this year, not a single thing got broken.”

Get it.

Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Containers, From $19 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

The Stats:

  • Has more than 18,000 five-star ratings.
  • Sold over 10,000 times in the past 30 days.
  • No.1 bestseller in Amazon’s gift wrap storage category.

What reviewers are saying:

“My wrapping paper always got bent, smooshed, ripped, etc, [and] it somehow ended up in random places, [so] I pretty much had to buy new rolls every year for Christmas,” explained one shopper. “However, with this [organizer], I have room for plenty of rolls and I always know just where to find them. Bonus: There is a place to store scissors and tape, which I feel like I am always misplacing.”

Get it.

Iris USA 4-Pack Stackable Storage Bins With Lids, $37 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

The Stats:

  • Has more than 16,000 five-star ratings.
  • Sold over 700 times in the past 30 days.
  • No.1 bestseller in Amazon’s lidded home storage bins category.

What reviewers are saying:

“Got all my Christmas stuff and lights stored in these and I can see what is in each box — love them,” a reviewer wrote

Get it.
