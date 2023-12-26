Aldi's 3-Pack of Airtight Food Containers Is Only $10, Giving Fans a Reason to Clear the Shelves

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Aldi's 3-Pack of Airtight Food Containers Is Only $10, Giving Fans a Reason to Clear the Shelves

Ni'Kesia Pannell
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 10:30 p.m.

Christmas may be behind us, but that hasn't stopped Aldi from dropping off some amazing gifts for its beloved customers. And no, we're not talking about that "incredibly dangerous" snack shoppers have rated a "15/10" in taste. 

While the aforementioned is definitely one to talk about, the latest chat-worthy item debuting from the German-based grocer is found in the always credible weekly Aldi Finds. Hitting store shelves this week, the Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set is a true steal of a deal and at just $9.99 per pack, it's guaranteed to fly right off shelves just as quickly as it landed on them. 

Crofton 3-Pack Rotating Lock Container Set

Aldi

Related: The Surprise Aldi Item That Shoppers Say 'Knocks' Your Favorite Restaurant's 'Out of the Park'

Equipped with a 4.6-, 7.6- and 10.1-cup option, each pack is BPA free and dishwasher safe. They also feature a stackable, space saving design along with airtight lids. The clear plastic container design makes it easy to see what you're storing in each and can house anything from pasta to flour to snacks. 

While these may not seem like a big deal to some, those who are into decanting their kitchen know how expensive it can be to pick up just one of these airtight containers, let alone a whole 3-pack. For context, one small turn-and-lock container from pricier retail spaces can be priced at $7.99 each, so finding a 3-pack deal — with multiple sizes — is a deal worth checking out.

If you're not completely sold on the newest Crofton addition, it's always good to remember that with a price this low, you won't lose much by giving it a try. And if it turns out that you absolutely love it, you've just made a decision that will probably change the way you keep things organized in your home.

Up next: Customers Say This Surprising Item Was the 'Biggest Disappointment' Grocery Item of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: