A Yeti Rambler with 76,000 perfect rating is on sale after Christmas, and shoppers are rushing to buy it

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: December 26, 2023 7 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Christmas might be over, but there are still tons of great deals available and now’s the time to treat yourself to the gifts on your list that you didn’t receive. If you need a well-insulated tumbler, you’re in luck because the popular 30-ounce Yeti Rambler Cup is just $38 at Amazon.

It’s not very often that anything from Yeti goes on sale, but shoppers go into a frenzy trying to stock up when it does. The Yeti Rambler with a MagSlider Lid has sold over 10,000 times over the last 30 days and some colors are already sold out, which shows people are rushing to buy one while it’s on sale post-Christmas.

And we don’t blame them, considering it’s made to keep beverages hot and cold “for hours” and is durable enough to use daily no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing. Thanks to the fresh discount, you’re scoring the Rambler for 15% off. 

Yeti Rambler 30-oz Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, $38 (was $45) at Amazon

Yeti Rambler

Amazon

Get it.

This mug is made of BPA-free and dishwasher-safe kitchen-grade stainless steel and features double-wall vacuum insulation that is ideal for holding all sorts of drinks. Aside from keeping coffee piping hot and water ice cold, it can also hold small portions of food like chili, beef stew, baked beans, and pasta on the go, making it perfect for travelers. Its layer of DuraCoat provides a nice grip and protects the color from scratching, chipping, and fading, so it’s safe to take on camping trips and hikes.

More than 75,800 shoppers have given this Yeti mug a five-star rating for its durability and longevity, with one person claiming it’s “one of my best purchases this year.”

“This keeps ice for 24 hours and coffee hot for hours,” another reviewer wrote. “They don’t sweat so they can be placed in furniture without a care. It’s worth the price!” Additionally, it’s highly rated in Amazon’s overall dining and entertaining category.

Since so many colors of the Yeti Rambler 30-ounce Tumbler are already sold out, take this as your sign to add one to your cart ASAP before it’s too late. It would even make a great New Year’s gift for anyone celebrating the holidays a little late this year.

This story originally appeared on PARADE.

