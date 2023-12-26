10 deals on Amazon no. 1 bestsellers up to 60% off are already live in after-Christmas sales

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With Christmas wrapped, some of the last discounts, deals, and savings of 2023 are rolling out. Whether you're eager to spend gift cards or didn’t get something you need, Amazon is definitely worth a look while it’s running major discounts on some of its no. 1 bestsellers.

You can save up to 60% or spend as little as $16 to get an Amazon bestseller backed by tons of reviews. From a powerful robot vacuum that sucks up any debris in its path to a towel set that make your bathroom feel like a spa, we've rounded up the 10 best discounts on Amazon's most-shopped items



iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $160 (was $275) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 42% off at $160.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the robotic vacuum category.

Purchased 60,000+ times in the last month.

13,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“Roomba all the way!” wrote one shopper who scored the Roomba 694 while it was discounted. “The battery lasts as long as they advertise, I'm happy with the suction the motor provides for hardwood floors as well as carpets.”

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $49 (was $61) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 20% off at $49.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in bed pillows.

159,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“I bought these pillows five years ago,” wrote one shopper. “They are still in excellent shape and I am floored! I will buy them again sometime just to have more but I hope they haven't changed the quality since my long ago purchase. If you're on the fence, get it!”

Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier, $33 (was $50) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 34% off at $33 thanks to an additional on-page coupon.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in humidifiers.

Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.

What shoppers are saying:

“We now own three of these and have had them more than a year,” wrote one Amazon shopper who raved about the design and easy operation. “The size is just right, not too heavy and easy to fill up.”

Queen Size 4-Piece Sheet Set, $26 (was $50) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 49% off at $26.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in sheet & pillowcase sets.

219,00+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“This is my second set,” began one shopper who rated these sheets five-stars. “They are soft, breathable and durable. I don't buy any other type of sheets.”

Sperax Walking Pad, $180 (was $300) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 40% off at $180 thanks to an additional on-site coupon

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in treadmills.

Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

What shoppers are saying:

“After I wake up in the morning, I walk on this treadmill for 10-15 mins, meditate while walking, to start my day,” wrote one shopper. “I have used for two months now, and I really like the remote controls, you can set up a 30 mins walk within one click.”

6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 50% off at $40.

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in bath towels.

40,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“These bath towels are incredibly soft. I always look forward to using these after I get out of the shower, they are perfect for adults and kids,” wrote one shopper who called them “luxury.”

GiveBest Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, $27 (was $60) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 55% off at $27 thanks to an additional on-page coupon

Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in indoor electric space heaters.

Purchased 50,000+ times in the last month.

What shoppers are saying:

“Perfection,” began one shopper who rated this space heater five-stars. “Love it, had heaters for the bathroom before. This one is the exception. The others would blast semi warm air at you that just made you feel cold. This one is perfect in size and warms up my large bathroom in minutes.”

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag, $16 (was $18) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 11% off at $16.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in Christmas tree storage.

Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

47,000+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“We are so impressed,” started one five-star review. “The quality is great and the price is right! It’s easy to wipe down if it gets dusty in the garage and the handles are sturdy! So happy with this purchase!”

SnowJoe Electric Snow Blower, $139 (was $249) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 44% off at $139.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in snow blowers.

9,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon.

Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.

What shoppers are saying:

“I'm very happy. I live in New Hampshire, and this blower has worked flawlessly for me for over a year now,” wrote one shopper who’s been using the SnowJoe brand for nearly five years.

East Oak Patio Heater, $150 (was $180) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 17% off at $150.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in outdoor heaters.

Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.

What shoppers are saying:

“Used my heater for the first time last night and it worked great! Love it,” wrote one shopper.

