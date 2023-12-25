Pet of the Week: Rosie (United Animal Friends)

Are you ready for a bundle of furry joy to bring into your home? Look no further than Rosie, an Australian Shepherd Husky mix with one blue eye and one brown eye, and an equally captivating personality.

The 1-year-old is a socialite in the doggy world! She has a cute docked tail that wags with excitement every time she sees a potential friend. She enjoys playing with other dogs, so having a dog buddy would not only keep her entertained but also would boost her confidence as she learns canine household etiquette.

If you’re ready to embark on a journey of love, laughter, and tail-wagging, don’t hesitate to reach out.

To learn more about her outstanding attributes, please visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on her page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.