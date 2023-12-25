Pet of the Week: Ranger (Blackhat Humane Society)

Ranger is an 8-month-old Australian cattle dog mix who is looking to join an active person or family. He is ready to hike, play ball, join you on the patio for brunch, or relax in front of the TV. He is neutered, house trained, crate trained and vaccinated.

He enjoys playing with other dogs and seeks out interaction and affection from people. Ranger rides well in the car and is ready to travel! He likes a variety of dog toys to chew on and play with, and doesn’t mind sharing them. Ranger loves his new rescue life and will express his delight by doing zoomies in a securely fenced yard.

For more information about Ranger, call 928-554-4127 or blackhathumanesociety.org.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.