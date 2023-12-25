Pet of the Week: JJ (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

JJ is a sweet 5-year-old Torti. She came to Miss Kitty’s when her owners’ baby became very allergic. JJ likes to play with crinkly toys, wand toys and things that slide across the floor. JJ is a sweet lap cat and looking for a new home.

To meet JJ, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.