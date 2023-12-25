Pet of the Week: Ivy (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Ivy, an approximately 1- to 2-year-old female Queensland Heeler mix. Ivy came to the shelter as a stray and, after no one claimed her, she is now looking for a new, loving home.

Ivy does not know much of personal space and is a total snuggle bug! Like most Heelers, she loves to be by your side at all times. We have not had the chance to test her with other dogs, but through the fence she seems to really like them. We are unaware of her response to cats or kids at this time. She seems to be house trained and has an appointment set to get her rabies shot, microchip and spay check on Dec. 26.

If you are interested in meeting Ivy, call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet her at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 today!

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.