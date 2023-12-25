Obituary: Leo Dominguez

Leo passed away quietly in his Prescott, Arizona home at the age of 83.

He enjoyed working on his trains in his garage and collecting Nutcrackers. He enjoyed camping and fishing and taking his dog Bella on long walks. He loved traveling.

Leo served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. He leaves behind his daughters, Geraldine and her husband, Douglas Kenyon of Apache Junction, Arizona; Mary Christine and her husband, Roy Kelly of Flint, Michigan; Laura and her husband, James Muller of Lake Ronkonkoma, New York; and his son, Christopher and his wife, Angela Dominguez of Lacey, Washington. Also, his sister, Lena Muniz of Denver, Colorado; and his dear friend, Millie Smith of Apache Junction, Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.