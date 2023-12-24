OFFERS
North American military command is tracking Santa's every move; kids can follow along Prescott Council members support return of city business licenses Salvation Army leaders bid farewell to Prescott UFO buffs feel the R-E-S-P-E-C-T as government gets serious about research Lower Urban Park Lake at Mountain Valley Park to close Dec. 26 for repairs to dam YCSO searching for missing weapon from fatal incident in Black Canyon City Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Police offer holiday homestretch safety tips Forrests of Prescott Valley win 1st place in 2023 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest Developers want water policy changes in response to construction limits on metro Phoenix's fringes

Here's a deep-dive into how and when the Magnificent 7 stocks took off

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: December 24, 2023 8:18 p.m.

For just about all of 2023, investors, traders and financial media have breathlessly followed the movements of the stocks now known as the Magnificent Seven.

The group are largely responsible for the huge gains in 2023 in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index  (^IN) - Get Free Report (24%), the Nasdaq Composite Index  (^COMPX) - Get Free Report (43%), and the Nasdaq-100 Index  (^NDX) - Get Free Report (53%).

The group are: Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Free Report, Google-parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report or  (GOOG) - Get Free Report, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms  (META) - Get Free Report, Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report and electric-vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

The stock market's 2023 performance overall has been a huge rebound rally plus market enthusiasm about the potential game-changing benefits from artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. 

Nvidia and Microsoft were leaders of the pack because of their leadership positions in chips made for AI applications and the software itself. 

Tesla, of course, was dominating the market for electric vehicles. 

The bear market in 2022 was the product of both overbought stocks and the Federal Reserve's decision to fight inflation, which was jumping after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic eased in 2021 and 2022. 

The Magnificent Seven start the charge 

Looking at the performances of the seven shows that bulk of their gains came in the first quarter of 2023 with follow-up gains in the second. 

The fourth quarter has been strong for the group, but they're not seeing gains as gaudy as those in the first quarter. 

One reason is that the market's big rally that erupted at the end of October caused many investors to see bargains beyond the Mag 7 stocks. 

Traders check to see where markets stand.

Michael Nagle&solXinhua via Getty Images

Shares this fall have been helped by falling interest rates and oil prices and increasingly clear signals from the Federal Reserve that it was done raising interest rates and could see cutting rates in 2024.

Gains have accelerated for stocks in the Russell 2000 Index, plus banks, airlines, homebuilders and others. 

One other point: Three of the seven are still trading below their closing prices aet the end of 2021: Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla. 

Here's the data.

Apple 

  • Dec. 22, 2023 close     $193.60
  • First-qtr change     +26.91%
  • Second-qtr change     +17.63% 
  • Third-qtr change      -11.7%
  • Fourth-qtr change     +13.8% 
  • YTD Change (as of Dec. 22)     +49.00%
  • Change from 2021     +9.0 

Amazon

  • Dec. 22, 2023 close     $153.42
  • First-qtr change     +25.54%
  • Second-qtr change     +23.62%    
  • Third-qtr change     -2.49%
  • Fourth-qtr change     +20.69
  • YTD Change     +82.64%
  • Change from 2021    -7.98%

Alphabet (GOOGL)

  • Dec. 22 close     $141.49
  • First-qtr change     +17.57%
  • Second-qtr change     +15.4%
  • Third-qtr change     +9.32%
  • Fourth-qtr change     +8.12
  • %YTD Change      +60.36%
  • Change from 2021     -2.32%

Meta Platforms

  • Dec. 22 close      $353.39     
  • First-qtr change     +76.12%
  • Second-qtr change      +35.41%
  • Third-qtr change     +4.61%
  • Fourth-qtr change    +17.71%
  • YTD Change     +193.66%
  • Change from 2021     +5.07%

Microsoft

  • Dec. 22 close     $374.58   
  • First-qtr change     +20.22% 
  • Second-qtr change     +18.12%
  • Third-qtr change     -7.28%
  • Fourth-qtr change     +18.63%
  • YTD Change     +56.19&
  • Change from 2021     +11.38%

Nvidia

  • Dec. 22 close     +488.30
  • First-qtr change     +84.64%
  • Second-qtr change   +56.77
  • Third-qtr change    +2.83%
  • Fourth-qtr change     12.26%
  • YTD Change     +233.14%
  • Change from 2021     +66.03%

Tesla

  • Dec. 22 close    $252.54
  • First-qtr change    68.42%
  • Second-qtr change     26.18%
  • Third-qtr change     -4.41%
  • Fourth-qtr change     +0.93%
  • YTD Change     105.2%
  • Change from 2021     -28.31%
