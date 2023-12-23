U.S. airline passengers react to a controversial alcohol policy

There are a number of identifiable correlations between the consumption of alcoholic beverages and air travel.

For one, most airports have busy bars and restaurants full of travelers who like to imbibe before boarding an aircraft.

This is generally perfectly acceptable behavior, but there are frequent incidents of passengers drinking too much and causing problems with other flyers and airline crew members.

Once in the air, carriers regularly offer adult beverages — usually with a cost for people traveling in economy class — as part of their food and drink service.

One nuance of this fact became the source of discussion recently for travel expert Gary Leff, who writes for the online publication View From the Wing.

A Southwest Airlines plane in flight. -lead Image source&colon Shutterstock

Serving alcoholic drinks to passengers in the exit row

Leff explained on Dec. 22 that during the past week, someone who had used an exit row seat on Southwest Airlines asked him about rules around drinking in those seats.

This concern centered around the fact that passengers in those rows need to be willing to help in case of emergency.

"But if they're drinking they may be impaired in their ability to assist," Leff wrote.

The travel expert also talked a bit about his experience with American Airlines regarding sitting in exit rows.

"I have a hard time booking them as a status member on American Airlines if I'm traveling with my family, because I can't grab exit row seats (so I’m limited to non-exit row extra legroom seats, which are few and far between on some aircraft)," he explained. "That's because the FAA doesn't permit anyone under 15 years old to sit in one. They presume that a younger child may not physically be able to open the exit door in an emergency."

"But many adults can't either, especially if they've been drinking. There’s no sobriety requirement," Leff continued. "At the beginning of the flight you just have to confirm 'willing and able' to assist the crew in an emergency. You may be willing and able when the flight starts, but on many airlines exit row seats — as premium coach seats — even come with free cocktails. You may be less able after your third."

Should passengers in these rows be allowed to drink adult beverages?

Leff offered some thoughts about how much importance passengers give to paying attention to safety on airplanes.

Should passengers in exit rows be served alcoholic drinks?

"If we take the safety duty seriously, maybe not?" Leff wrote. "But we don’t actually take it that seriously. In an emergency most passengers are all for themselves, take their carry on bags with them, and even film themselves heading down evacuation slides (sometimes with drink in hand)."

A video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by user Janine Stanwood shows a video of an airplane emergency evacuation in action in Miami.

Video shows frantic moments passengers make their way out of RedAir flight 203 after landing gear collapse & fire at MIA…some use emergency chute ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ pic.twitter.com/LJKJtzLqnh — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) June 22, 2022

For tall passengers, finding seats on airplanes with a comfortable amount of space can be difficult.

"It can be tough to book extra legroom seats on a plane. Airlines charge extra for them and they aren't always better seats," Leff wrote. "Some bulkhead seats don't allow carry on bags at your feet. Some exit row seats have tray tables in the arm rests which takes up space. And where there are two exit rows, the forward one may not recline (so you don't recline into the space needed for egress)."

The author added one more thought on the subject.

"I view this as not a big deal, but if drinking in the exit row isn't a big deal then shouldn't my (sober) daughter be allowed to sit there too?" he asked.

