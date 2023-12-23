Shoppers say this self-emptying Samsung vacuum is 'so darn quiet,' and now you can get it for over $100 off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Samsung might be known for larger appliances, phones, and TVs, but the technology giant also makes some pretty wonderful vacuums. Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Vacuums have the powerful suction you need wrapped in an aesthetically pleasing package that doesn’t need to be shunned to a closet.

Just days before Christmas, you can save on Samsung’s Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum on Amazon and the brand directly. It’s down to just $580 on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members that will arrive fast. Over at Samsung, it’s $20 more, but you’ll score an extra battery and can arrange to pick it up the same day.

So whether your current vacuum is on its last legs or you need a last-minute gift, consider the Bespoke Jet while it’s returned to over $100 off at Amazon and Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum, From $580 (was $700) at Amazon or Samsung

Unlike other cordless vacuums that leave you with a mount to manually install or just a cord to recharge, the Bespoke Jet comes with its very own homebase. For either $580 at Amazon with bundled accessories or $600 from Samsung with those tools and an extra battery, you also get the color-matched Clean Station.

Essentially a free-standing dock for the Bespoke Jet vacuum, the station can charge the vacuum to ensure it is ready at a moment’s notice, and even empty the onboard canister. You can also hit a button to repeat the process to get all the debris out, and you’ll want to remember to close the dustbin when you take it off the dock.

With a full battery, you can get up to an hour of cleaning time, depending on the power mode. The main brushroll works magic cleaning on tile, hardwood, laminate, and thin or thick carpets. There are also plenty of additional cleaning tools included. The crevice and combination tools make it easy to vacuum up debris between couch cushions or corners, and the telescopic pipe can be attached to turn the machine into a handheld one that can clean up cobwebs and high, hard-to-reach places.

You’ll control the power and see runtime left via the small screen on the top of the Bespoke Jet, where you can also cycle between cleaning modes and be alerted to errors, like if something gets stuck in the pipe.

Shoppers love this vacuum for how light and quiet it is, too. “I love this vacuum. It's very lightweight, extremely maneuverable and picks up everything. I can go from hardwood floors to carpet with no issues,” one shopper wrote. “It’s so darn quiet it amazes me.”

It can even easily handle a house with a lot of pets. “My daughter has one, which is where I discovered it, and she has 3 large HAIRY dogs, and a 3 1/2 year old son,” the shopper continued. “Her vacuum performs incredibly. I highly suggest purchasing it if you are thinking about a new one.”

If you’re keen to shop this Bespoke Jet vacuum on Amazon, you’ll want to get it in Midnight Blue to score it with a single battery, extra dust bags, two extra tools, and the vacuum and dock. At Samsung, you can get it in Misty White or that gorgeous dark blue color with an extra battery for free—that’s a $150 value. You can even trade in an older vacuum to get an additional $75 off the Bespoke Jet, bringing it down below the already discounted price of $600 to just $525. Either way, it’s quite a drop from the $700 price-tag.

