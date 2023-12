Prescott Council members support return of city business licenses

Salvation Army leaders bid farewell to Prescott

UFO buffs feel the R-E-S-P-E-C-T as government gets serious about research

Lower Urban Park Lake at Mountain Valley Park to close Dec. 26 for repairs to dam

YCSO searching for missing weapon from fatal incident in Black Canyon City

Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins

Police offer holiday homestretch safety tips

Forrests of Prescott Valley win 1st place in 2023 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest

Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive opens in Prescott; Flex Video and Multimedia opens in Prescott Valley with a ribbon cutting; Five Guys has opened in Prescott Valley

Being ‘my own role model’: Normalizing mental health care in the AANHPI community