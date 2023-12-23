Obituary: Mary Pearl Underwood Wolf

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council members support return of city business licenses Salvation Army leaders bid farewell to Prescott UFO buffs feel the R-E-S-P-E-C-T as government gets serious about research Lower Urban Park Lake at Mountain Valley Park to close Dec. 26 for repairs to dam YCSO searching for missing weapon from fatal incident in Black Canyon City Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Police offer holiday homestretch safety tips Forrests of Prescott Valley win 1st place in 2023 Courier Cares Christmas Lighting Contest Need2Know: Christian Brothers Automotive opens in Prescott; Flex Video and Multimedia opens in Prescott Valley with a ribbon cutting; Five Guys has opened in Prescott Valley Being ‘my own role model’: Normalizing mental health care in the AANHPI community

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Dec. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Mary Pearl Underwood Wolf
1936 - 2023

Mary Pearl Underwood Wolf. (Courtesy)

Mary Pearl Underwood Wolf. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 23, 2023 8:10 p.m.

With her children at her side, Mary Wolf died peacefully in her home in Prescott, Arizona on the evening of Nov. 23, 2023. She was 87 years old. The youngest of four children, Mary Pearl Underwood was born on Feb. 15, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, to William Alexander Underwood and Naomi Pearl Summerford Underwood. Tragically, Mary’s mother died that same day.

In 1945, at age nine, Mary and her family moved to Bainbridge, Georgia. It was from Bainbridge High School that Mary graduated in 1954. After working briefly in Detroit, Michigan, 18-year-old Mary and Robert K. Wolf were married in Lone Tree, Iowa on Feb. 5, 1955. Bob was a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot. He and Mary met the previous year in Bainbridge while learning the tango at a dance studio. In their eleven and a half years together, Mary and Bob had three children and they lived in three different states as well as France and Germany. Theirs was a happy, mutually supportive marriage full of love, shared intellectual pursuits, and an active social life. In 1966 30-year-old Mary lost her beloved husband in an airplane crash. Now a widow with three young children, Mary moved to Dayton, Ohio where she raised her children as a single parent. Somehow Mary found time to attend college at nearby Wright State University, and she graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum Laude) in Business.

Mary then went to work at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton as a civilian contract negotiator for the U.S. Air Force. Her job was to negotiate with defense contractors the price of items purchased by the Air Force. These included aircraft radar systems and upgrades, as well as entire fleets of airplanes such as the Fairchild A-10. As the sole woman in her office, Mary often encountered discrimination from her male supervisors and colleagues. Despite the hostile work environment, Mary was hard working and successful, and through her good work she saved U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars. In her career spanning three decades, she reached the high civil service rank of GS-13. Mary’s pioneering example inspired and paved the way for the female contract negotiators who followed her. In 1989, when Mary’s daughter, Stephanie, unexpectedly became a single parent with young children, Mary rose to the occasion. For many years she gave unstinting and loving support to her daughter and grandchildren by regularly making the two-hour drive to Indianapolis, spending the weekend there cooking, doing laundry, buying groceries and babysitting. Mary gave Stephanie much needed respite and she gave her grandchildren the special love that only grandmothers possess. Now retired, in 2012 Mary moved to Prescott, Arizona to be close to her son, Bill. But soon thereafter Mary’s health declined and her daughter, Amy, moved from Texas to Prescott and became Mary’s full-time caregiver. Amy dutifully remained her mother’s caregiver for the next 10 years, until Mary’s passing. Mary was devout Christian who read the Bible cover to cover several times. She had a love for learning and she was especially fond of Dickens, Shakespeare, Milton, and C.S. Lewis. Mary’s many talents included oil painting, playing the piano, sewing, needlepointing, knitting, and embroidery. She also had superb taste in fashion and interior decorating. Mary excelled as a cook, and was renowned for her stuffed mushrooms, her unique lasagna, and her Black Forest cakes. Most of all Mary was loving and generous to a fault. Her passing is greatly mourned by her family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wolf, brother Bill Underwood, and sisters, Betty Wright and Patricia Stewart. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Baldwin, Bill Wolf and Amy Wolf; sister, Shirley Swinney; grandchildren Trevor and Will Baldwin, Chic Clark and Claire Dillon; step-grandchildren Mike Penney and Kate Gunderson; six great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral is planned for next spring in Lone Tree, Iowa.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home, Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: