Beloved Las Vegas Strip attraction closes down in New Year

The Las Vegas Strip offers an extensive array of entertainment and attractions for its guests. Of course, for gamblers, there's no shortage of hotel casinos providing action to occupy their time.

The Strip is also known for a number of headliner residencies in the casino theaters, ranging from classic old-time entertainers like Wayne Newton, Donny Osmond or Barry Manilow to huge performers like U2 at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report Sphere at the Venetian, Adele's "Weekends With Adele" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, or maybe country star Garth Brooks at the Colosseum with shows running in select months until December 2024.

Related: 2 iconic Las Vegas Strip resort casinos enter their last days

Classic free attractions on the Strip

Some free attractions are also available on the Strip, as guests can visit a replica of an Egyptian pyramid at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report The Luxor, the Statue of Liberty at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York or maybe the Eiffel Tower at Caesars' Paris Las Vegas. Visitors can also see The Venetian's canals that can remind one of Venice, Italy.

The Mirage Volcano, which will be closed to make way for a Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, will continue operating through January and Super Bowl Weekend, that concludes Feb. 11. But the Bellagio Fountains are still flowing for visitors to see.

Treasure Island Las Vegas operated a free pirate ship show outside the hotel casino that opened in 1993 and closed after a 10-year run in 2003. It was followed by the "Sirens of TI" show that also ran for 10 years. The hotel casino opened another popular attraction over seven years ago that it will soon bid farewell too.

A statue of an Iron Man suit on display at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Nov. 18, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Gabe Ginsberg&solGetty Images

Marvel Avengers attraction closing forever

Treasure Island Las Vegas attraction Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Exhibit is booking its final days as it will close down permanently after Jan. 1, 2024, based on the venue's calendar on its webpage. An employee of the exhibit confirmed the closing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Marvel Avengers exhibit, which opened on the second floor of Treasure Island in 2016, is an interactive and educational exhibit known as the headquarters of Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network (S.T.A.T.I.O.N.), which takes a deep dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Guests are welcome to access exclusive intelligence files, classified studies, and experiments that explore the history and scientific origins of The Avengers while training to become an official agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the website says.

The exhibit displays an extensive range of authentic props and costumes from the Marvel Avengers movies. Some of the highlights include Captain America's uniform and shield and Black Widow's uniform and weapons.

The attraction also includes an 8,000 square-foot retail experience offering Marvel Avengers-themed apparel, toys, collectibles and housewares. The store also has a green screen photo opportunity as well.

The venue is open daily through Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last ticket entrance at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 for ages 12 and up and $30 for ages 4-11, which doesn't include $9.95 commemorative ticket and service fee or separate processing fee. The exhibit also offers 2-for-1 admission for Treasure Island guests and discounts for U.S. military, seniors, and Nevada locals.

Unlock the secrets of the stock market with Real Money Pro. Gain direct access to elite portfolio managers' top stock picks and time-tested investment strategies. Embark on your journey to financial success — start now.